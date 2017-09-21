$799.99 Lego Millennium Falcon 75192 Is Next Hard To Find Lego Set

Lego unveiled a new Star Wars Lego Millennium Falcon set that is the most detailed yet. With over 7,500 pieces the Lego Millennium Falcon 75192 Ultimate Collectors series has captured the desire of Lego and Star Wars fans alike. The price-tag of $799.99 is apparently not turning away fans. A limited pre-sale for Lego's VIP members turned out so successful that the company has sold out.

Get In Stock Alerts on Twitter for SNES Classic, Switch and More

It's not clear yet if Lego will have new inventory for the general release of new Star Wars Lego Millennium Falcon set on October 1. In the support section of Lego.com the company states: "75192 Millennium Falcon goes on sale from October 1st 2017, however due to the overwhelming success of our VIP Early Access, it will remain temporarily sold out."

Resellers charge around $2,000 for the 75192 Millennium Falcon set on amazon.com and eBay. This is more than 3-times the list price of $799.99.

Many The Tracker App users had success scoring the popular Lego Saturn V Set over the past months. The Tracker App will be tracking the online stock of the 75192 Millennium Falcon as soon as there are official store listings on Amazon and other retailers the app supports.

About the Lego Millennium Falcon 75192 Set

With 7,541 elements, Han Solo’s super-fast Corellian ship is crammed with the coolest details and fun features. Marvel at the intricate hull detailing, sensor dish, upper and lower quad laser cannons, 7 landing legs, lowering boarding ramp and hidden blaster cannon. Seat up to 4 minifigures in the cockpit with detachable canopy and remove the outer panels to reveal the highly detailed interior.

The main hold has seating for the minifigures, a Dejarik holographic game, engineering station with a turning seat for a minifigure, and a doorway build with passageway decoration. Make your way to the rear compartment to monitor the hyperdrive from the console. There’s also a hidden floor compartment, 2 escape pod hatches and an access ladder to the gunnery station seat and a detachable hull panel with a fully rotating quad laser cannon.

Display the Millennium Falcon alongside your favourite sets for the perfect collector's item… and when you thought it couldn’t get any better, switch out the crew and swap the sensor dish to create either the classic or Episode VII/VIII version of the Millennium Falcon. The Force is strong with this set!