Gigi the WowWee Fingerlings Baby Unicorn Could be the Hardest to Find Toy of the Holidays 2017

This is just genius. WowWee not only created baby monkey Fingerlings, but also a baby Unicorn. Gigi the Fingerlings Baby Unicorn is exclusive to ToysRUs. Gigi was briefly on sale at ToysRUs and is supposed to be available at ToysRUs stores since last week. Customers have though a hard time finding Gigi in stock.

ToysRUs states on the Gigi product page that this Fingerling is only available in stores and not online. The only way to find a Gigi is to visit your local ToysRUs stores regularly. TRU stores remain open despite the announcement of going into Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Resellers already charge about $60 for Gigi on Amazon and eBay marketplaces. The list price for the Fingerlings including Gigi is just $14.99. If you look at the eBay listings for Gigi you see immediately a big problem. There are tons of offers for Gigi Fingerlings from China priced at around $10. Apparently, there is a huge wave of Fingerlings knockoffs that swamp eBay and also Amazon.

We noticed this week that you can buy Fingerlings baby monkeys for as low as $7. We have contacted WowWee to find out what is going on. In a Facebook comment, the company said: "We advise Amazon shoppers to purchase exclusively from the official Amazon seller detailed as "Ships from and sold by Amazon.com."

It's actually very hard to find these Fingerlings "Ships from and sold by Amazon.com" listings. The upcoming Fingerlings Glitter Monkey Rose is one of the official listings.

At this point, we also do not know how the Chinese knock-offs differ from the original WowWee Fingerlings. As the number of offers is overwhelming, we don't think that is the typical lock up your money scheme.

These offers are very likely fakes. You also cannot go by the price. Many offers from these mostly Chinese stores are priced above $20. The only thing you can do is to only purchase from Amazon. This is also a bad situation for legit resellers that actually trade on original WowWee fingerlings.

About Gigi the Fingerlings Baby Unicorn:

Gigi the Fingerlings Baby Unicorn responds with special unicorn sounds in response to noise, motion & touch. She will let you know how she feels with her adorable blinking eyes and head turns. You'll get different reactions if you pet her, rock her to sleep or hold her upside down. If you blow your unicorn a kiss, she will kiss you right back! You can also brush her soft rainbow mane and tail and she has a tiny horseshoe on her rump.