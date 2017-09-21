Google Buys Pixel Team from HTC for $1.1 Billion

Google and HTC announced today a deal under which Google acquires part of HTC's development team and access to patents for $1.1 Billion. The team joining Google have worked on the Pixel phones.

“As a pioneer of the smartphone market, we are very proud of our history of innovation. Our unmatched smartphone value chain, including our IP portfolio, and world-class talent and system integration capabilities, have supported Google in bolstering the Android market,” said Cher Wang, Chairwoman and CEO of HTC. “This agreement is a brilliant next step in our longstanding partnership, enabling Google to supercharge their hardware business while ensuring continued innovation within our HTC smartphone and VIVE virtual reality businesses. We believe HTC is well positioned to maintain our rich legacy of innovation and realize the potential of a new generation of connected products and services.”

HTC will continue to make smartphones under its own brand. HTC is currently working on the next flagship phone, following the HTC U11, which launched earlier this year.

“HTC has been a longtime partner of Google and has created some of the most beautiful, premium devices on the market,” said Rick Osterloh, Senior Vice President of Hardware at Google. “We're excited and can't wait to welcome members of the HTC team who will be joining Google to fuel further innovation and future product development in consumer hardware.”

The transaction, which is subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions, is expected to close by early 2018.

Google will reveal the Pixel 2 and the Pixel 2 XL at an event on October 4.