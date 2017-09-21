 
 

Hori Fighting Commander SNES Classic Controller Listed On Amazon

Posted: Sep 21 2017, 11:39am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

The Hori Fighting Commander will be available in the US.

Earlier this month the Hori Fighting Commander wireless controller for the SNES Classic went on sale in Japan. It was not clear if this powerful wireless controller will be available in the United States. Now we just spotted the Hori Fighting Commander on amazon.com.

You cannot order it now, but the controller will be released on September 29, the same day the SNES Classic will ship. There is also no pricing available yet. Amazon.jp offered the controller for 2,678 Yen (~$24). The price will be in the same range in the United States, maybe a bit higher. To get notified when the Hori Fighting Commander wireless controller for the SNES Classic goes on sale, download the free The Tracker app and select to get notified on the Hori controller listing.

This pro wireless controller features a ton of buttons to up your gameplay of the classic titles found on the SNES Classic and Super Famicom Editions. The controller allows to slow down games by trigger pause and start commands. The A, B, X, Y, L, R can be configured for auto fire with up to 24 times per second. Hori celebrates with this beast of a controller its 50th anniversary. 

To be one of the first to score a SNES Classic online in the US on launch day, get the free Tracker app to receive real-time alerts when the SNES Classic is in stock online. You will be one of the first to own a SNES Classic. Users of the app just select "Notify Me" on the SNES Classic listing to get notified when the SNES Classic Edition is in stock online. 

The Tracker app is available on iOS and Android. You can find the app in the app store with searching for just for "i4u".

SNES Classic in stock notifications are now also available on Twitter. Follow @TheTrackerApp to keep up with all hot products the online inventory tracker is monitoring.

