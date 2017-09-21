Hori Fighting Commander SNES Classic Controller Listed on Amazon

Earlier this month the Hori Fighting Commander wireless controller for the SNES Classic went on sale in Japan. It was not clear if this powerful wireless controller will be available in the United States. Now we just spotted the Hori Fighting Commander on amazon.com.

You cannot order it now, but the controller will be released on September 29, the same day the SNES Classic will ship. There is also no pricing available yet. Amazon.jp offered the controller for 2,678 Yen (~$24). The price will be in the same range in the United States, maybe a bit higher.

This pro wireless controller features a ton of buttons to up your gameplay of the classic titles found on the SNES Classic and Super Famicom Editions. The controller allows to slow down games by trigger pause and start commands. The A, B, X, Y, L, R can be configured for auto fire with up to 24 times per second. Hori celebrates with this beast of a controller its 50th anniversary.

