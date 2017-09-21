Three Nintendo Switch Games Launch Tomorrow

The Nintendo Switch will get three new games on September 22 including the first Pokemon game for the Nintendo Switch. Pokkén Tournament DX features more than 20 prized Pokémon fighters.

Trainers can call upon support Pokémon to assist in the fight, then unleash your Pokémon's unique Burst Attack to climb atop the ranks. Pokkén Tournament DX is on sale for Prime members with a 20% discount on amazon.com.

Also coming out tomorrow is DRAGON BALL Xenoverse 2. Stand with Goku and his friends as you battle a new enemy that has been warping DRAGON BALL's history. Fight alongside famous fighters from Z, Super, GT, and more, including movie-only characters like Turles, Broly, and Janemba, the mysterious Masked Saiyan, and many others. DRAGON BALL Xenoverse 2 sells for $39.99 for Prime members on amazon.com.

The third game coming to the Nintendo Switch on September 22 is the Lego NINJAGO Movie Video Game. In this Lego game, you can play as your favorite ninjas, Lloyd, Jay, Kai, Cole, Zane, Nya and Master Wu to defend their home island of Ninjago from the evil Lord Garmadon and his Shark Army.

The Lego Ninjago video game is also available with a 20% discount on amazon.com.

Despite the popularity, the Nintendo Switch is rather easy to find in stock online right now. This will change soon as the Holiday shopping season abroaches. The Nintendo Switch is in stock online at GameStop.com and at Walmart.com according to the latest Nintendo Switch Stock report.

The reseller prices of the Nintendo Switch are under pressure as the lower demand during summer continues. A Nintendo Switch can be found for as little as $350 on Amazon's marketplace.

The Nintendo Switch launched on March 3, 2017. Nintendo has sold 4.70 million Nintendo Switch consoles in the first three months, the video game maker revealed on July 26. This week Nintendo announced that about 100 Nintendo Switch games from independent developers are coming to the popular console.

The Nintendo Switch will be in short supply during the Holiday season. Experts have pointed out that Nintendo has not increased the sales forecast during the last earnings call despite rising demand, especially in Japan. Nintendo has repeated in a recent statement to ramp up the Nintendo Switch production for the upcoming Holiday season. On top of that, Nintendo America President Reggie Fils-Aime has warned again in September that the company might not be able to make enough Nintendo Switch consoles.