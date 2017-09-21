SNES Classic Countdown: Target Ad, Walmart Stock Levels and SNES Classic Midnight Party

The SNES Classic Edition goes on sale on Friday, September 29. This is in 8 days from today. Here are the latest SNES Classic news and developments ahead of the release of the highly anticipated retro console.

The Nintendo NY flagship store announced a midnight launch party for the first 150 people in line on Thursday, September 28 at 4 pm. As reported, the line has already started at the Nintendo Store in New York. A Youtuber, who waited a month in line for the Nintendo Switch is back at it. "CND" is waiting in line for the SNES Classic for ten days. Now he has a nice incentive.

Earlier today we started to spot inventory levels for the SNES Classic at Walmart stores on BrickSeek. The service has now removed these numbers for unknown reasons. Walmart stores on the East coast showed SNES Classic stock up to 96 deep.

The Target Ad for next week has leaked at TheCouponingGuide. As expected it advertises the $79.99 SNES Classic Edition. The ad says that there will be limited supply and no rain checks. Read our guide on how to find the SNES Classic in physical stores.

The cool Hori Fighting Commander wireless controller will be available also in the United States. Amazon has started to list the powerful controller. It will be released on September 29.

Some European stores have received new SNES Classic pre-order inventory in the past days including Amazon Germany, Amazon France, FNAC in France and Boulanger in France. While we see activity in Europe, there is nothing happening at retailers in the United States.

All focus is apparently on the official release day of the SNES Classic Edition on September 29. The SNES Classic will be easier to buy than expected. Nintendo announced last week that more units of Super NES Classic Edition would ship on September 29 in the U.S. than were shipped of NES Classic Edition all last year.

Leaked SNES Classic stock levels for ToysRUs, Walmart, and Target support Nintendo's claim, but also put it into perspective. Stores will have between 30 and 90 SNES Classic units in stock on launch day. The $79.99 SNES Classic will still sell out on release day, despite the increased supply.

You have to put in some effort to get a SNES Classic on release day. Lines at stores will begin hours ahead of the stores opening hours. How early you have to line up depends on the popularity of your local store.

Nintendo also announced to continue to produce the SNES Classic into 2018. Eventually, everybody who wants a SNES Classic will get one. The Japanese video game company even brings back the NES Classic in summer of 2018. Depending on how many SNES Classic units Nintendo can ship during the Holiday season, we might even see Black Friday SNES Classic deals.

Initial tests show that the SNES Classic will likely also support modifications to install more games.

Five of Nintendo's major retail partners offered the new retro console for pre-order on August 22. All stores have quickly sold out of the SNES Classic. We have published a complete rundown of how the whole SNES Classic pre-order craziness.

The Japanese version of the SNES Classic, the Super Famicom Classic, went up for pre-order on September 16 and quickly sold out. Reseller prices are double the regular price now on Japanese online stores. The Super Famicom will be released on October 5.

To make the most out of the SNES Classic retro gaming console, there is a comprehensive companion book that will be released on the same day as the SNES Classic. Playing With Super Power: Nintendo SNES Classics is available for pre-order on Amazon.com for $30.01.