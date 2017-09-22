Hot Holiday 2017 Toy: SoundMoovz aka BeatsMoovz Ship Now

SoundMoovz turns your dance moves into music. This new toy that will likely to be one of the hottest toys for the Holidays 2017. When we first reported about the wearable music device it was called BeatMoovz. It got now rebranded as SoundMoovz and is shipping from Cra-Z-Art.

The wearable music instrument was invented in Japan. Tech engineer and dancer Daigo Kusunoki came up with the idea to use wearable motion sensors to make music.

SoundMoovz uses Bluetooth to connect to the free app, where you can choose over 400 sounds. The product comes with two special bands that users wear to enable the device. SoundMoovz can also be connected to a speaker for a bigger sound. Different modes include Musical, Instrumental, Robot, Karate and more! Multiple users can enjoy.

If you have not seen SoundMoovz in action, watch the videos at the end of the report. It's really cool. A pair of SoundMoovz retails for $75.90 (regular price is $79.99) on amazon.com. The bands are available in blue, pink and black. Find all Cra-Z-Art Soundmoovz Music Player listed on amazon.com.

The Tracker app has started to track the SoundMoovz and will notify users when the devices are in stock on Amazon and other retailers at the regular price. Target actually offer the SoundMoovz right now for $69.99 online at target.com. Find the SoundMoovz listed in the toy section.

