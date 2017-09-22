 
 

Hot Holiday 2017 Toy: SoundMoovz Aka BeatsMoovz Ship Now

Posted: Sep 22 2017, 3:39am CDT | by , in News

 

SoundMoovz aka BeatsMoovz
 

Wearable music gadget is available now.

SoundMoovz turns your dance moves into music. This new toy that will likely to be one of the hottest toys for the Holidays 2017. When we first reported about the wearable music device it was called BeatMoovz. It got now rebranded as SoundMoovz and is shipping from Cra-Z-Art.

Get In Stock Alerts on Twitter for SNES Classic, Switch and More

The wearable music instrument was invented in Japan. Tech engineer and dancer Daigo Kusunoki came up with the idea to use wearable motion sensors to make music. 

SoundMoovz uses Bluetooth to connect to the free app, where you can choose over 400 sounds. The product comes with two special bands that users wear to enable the device. SoundMoovz can also be connected to a speaker for a bigger sound. Different modes include Musical, Instrumental, Robot, Karate and more! Multiple users can enjoy. 

If you have not seen SoundMoovz in action, watch the videos at the end of the report. It's really cool. A pair of SoundMoovz retails for $75.90 (regular price is $79.99) on amazon.com. The bands are available in blue, pink and black. Find all Cra-Z-Art Soundmoovz Music Player listed on amazon.com.

The Tracker app has started to track the SoundMoovz and will notify users when the devices are in stock on Amazon and other retailers at the regular price. Target actually offer the SoundMoovz right now for $69.99 online at target.com. Find the SoundMoovz listed in the toy section.

The Tracker app is available for free on iOS and Android. You can find the app in the app store with searching for just for "i4u".

The Author

Luigi Lugmayr
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

