Posted: Sep 22 2017, 4:14am CDT

 

Amazon Sold NES Classic Through Amazon Fresh, Guy Buys 50
Credit: Twitter @FF4KICKS
 

Why is Amazon selling the NES Classic through it local grocery service?

Amazon has sold the NES Classic through the Prime Now delivery service until April of this year. This week the NES Classic was available through Amazon Fresh in select areas like Boston. A guy has picked up 50 NES Classic units as Amazon did not limit the number of NES Classic units you could buy.

Get In Stock Alerts on Twitter for SNES Classic, Switch and More

I understand that Amazon would sell the NES Classic or also the upcoming SNES Classic through Amazon Prime Now. The fast local delivery service is offering a wide range of items that are available on the main Amazon online shop. Amazon Fresh is though supposed to be a grocery service. You can get salads, fruits and other products you expect to find in a grocery store. Selling video game consoles like the NES Classic is totally out of context.

Will Amazon offer also the SNES Classic through Amazon Fresh? Anything is possible now, but let's hope Amazon does not forget to set a limit per customer on the SNES Classic if they do.

Nintendo will ship the NES Classic again in summer of 2018. Where Amazon found again a stash of NES Classic before the relaunch of the NES Classic is not clear. Because of the relaunch of the NES Classic production, the reseller prices for the NES Classic have come down to around $160.

To be one of the first to score a SNES Classic online in the US on launch day, get the free Tracker app to receive real-time alerts when the SNES Classic is in stock online. You will be one of the first to own a SNES Classic. Users of the app just select "Notify Me" on the SNES Classic listing to get notified when the SNES Classic Edition is in stock online. 

The Tracker app is available on iOS and Android. You can find the app in the app store with searching for just for "i4u".

SNES Classic in stock notifications are now also available on Twitter. Follow @TheTrackerApp to keep up with all hot products the online inventory tracker is monitoring.

This story may contain affiliate links.

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr is the founding chief Editor of I4U News.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

