Tesla Wants to Build Convenience Stores at its Supercharger Stations

Electric vehicles don’t get repleted like those that run on fossil fuels. The charging process takes about half an hour. The wait can be even longer where there is shabby service. Tesla Motors, under the able guidance of Elon Musk, plans on solving this issue once and for all.

The thing is that small-time stores that sell snacks and cold drinks will sprout right next to the Supercharger stations. Thus drivers may get biologically charged while the cars they are driving get chemically and technologically charged.

This is like building gas stations without any gas in the works. The CTO of Tesla Motors gave a presentation recently regarding this. The idea of converting Supercharging stations into convenience stores is just hunky dory. It will lead to super-efficiency.

According to GrubStreet, an aerial view of such a convenience store was shown at the presentation too. People normally spend some time at these pit stops of sorts.

They usually want to have a bite to eat and drink something cold and refreshing. Also many times they may want to use the washroom on the site as well.

However, Tesla Motors does not plan on building whole scale restaurants on these sites. That would be taking things too far. Just small-scale stores which sell such snacks like chips and peanuts and also have beverages such as coffee and Coke are the ideal solution to the long wait that drivers of EVs have to endure at these Supercharger stations.

All this makes a lot of sense. Tesla’s Model 3 is also in the pipeline. The Supercharging stations will begin to sprout around the metropolitan cities, according to The Verge.

This scheme will in the due course of time, double the reticulum of stations in the lay of the land. The small-time stores selling convenience items were discussed in detail at the Food Tech Conference which took place recently.

The scaled-down model of a convenience store was shown to the audience by the CTO and it looked to be a swell patching up of the problem by Tesla’s staff and administration.

With the passage of time, this network will expand and cover most of the highways and byways of the United States of America. It is a welcome move away from fossil fuel and towards renewable energy in the form of electric cells implanted at the center of the vehicles.