McLaren Launching Ultimate Vision Gran Turismo VR Hypercar This October

About half a decade ago, Kazunori Yamauchi goaded the automobile world to get a little more innovative for the sake of Gran Turismo 6. A couple of singular concept cars were required for the wonderful game. Many carmakers signed on to fulfil this wish of Kazunori.

The project was termed Vision GT. Time passed. Many soon thought the whole thing was passe until now when the project has literally come back to life.

The Vision GT website hadn’t been renewed since 2015. Some of the concepts never reached completion. However, McLaren especially created the Ultimate Vision Gran Turismo. Kazunori had instructed the carmakers to make visionary GT cars that were futuristic to boot.

McLaren seems to have kept up its end of the bargain. It is not a case of a broken promise at all. What it came up with is a muscle car that has a 4 liter twin turbo V8 engine. Electric motors exist on the front wheels of this vehicle.

This car is a fast one. With 1134 hp and 940 ft-lbs of torque, it has a poundage amounting to 1000 kg, according to ArsTechnica. An avante garde active aerodynamic technology has many holes around the body of the vehicle.

These allow access and then close down at critical junctures in the car’s journey to aid the operations of the vehicle. Drag is also reduced thanks to this process. The car is a treat to manipulate during the course of the game.

The driver will see the panel of instruments in the cockpit and be able to get a wonderful image of what lies ahead in his journey down the open road in the VR arrangement of this game.

It will almost feel like the individual is driving a motorcycle instead of a car. There are a couple of other cars in the pipeline for this game as well. They are basically open versions of real-life vehicles.

Others from Hyundai, Dodge and Chevrolet happen to have a heavy dose of fantasy added for good measure in the design philosophy. The future of this VR Gran Turismo car game remains uncertain. Suffice it to say that only time will tell how it fares in the long run.