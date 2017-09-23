Rimac Plans to Unveil Concept Two Electric Hypercar in 2018

Rimac will unveil its supercar by the time 2018 comes ambling along. It will not only be more comfy but costlier than the Concept One. The performance of this vehicle will be tops.

Termed the Concept Two, it will not bear this title when it comes out though, according to AutoCar. While it will be more spacious, it will still have two seats inside it for the passengers. Plans for a four seater have fizzled out though.

This car will give out 1224 bhp and have 1180 lbs ft of torque. It will be able to go from 0-62 mph in 2.5 seconds which is pretty damn quick. A bevy of Concept Ones got built in the past. Among these were also two track only Concept S models.

The futuristic car will have hundred units roll out of the factories. During the first year of its unveiling, 20 units will sell like hotcakes. Concept Two will carry a price tag that is more than the Concept One which is worth one million pounds.

The range of this vehicle will be greater as well. These cars are special and not meant for every Tom, Dick or Harry. There will soon be track and spider versions of the Concept Two vehicle. Any and all novel vehicles will have the selfsame design philosophy as that of the Concept One.

The side ramps of the car are a tribute to a Croatian who designed the neck tie. Although Rimac is rooting for these cars, its basic income comes from supplying stuff to other companies.

The batteries and infotainment systems for other cars are provided courtesy of Rimac. Rimac wants to excel in this regard as well. The company churns out 100 batteries per year right now.

It plans to increase this output to 5000 to 10,000 batteries in the future times. As for the Concept Two, it will be an electric super coupe model. It will have more power, spaciousness and luxurious style among its specifications.

Of course, it will cost you an arm and a leg since it is not an ordinary vehicle. Rimac has got a good thing going and the company is hopefully going to prosper in the times to come.