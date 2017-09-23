Here’s What It Would Be Like to Live on the Moon

What would life on Moon really be like? It would be difficult, but maybe not impossible.

At a European Planetary Science in Latvia this week, European Space Agency experts elaborated on their vision for a human settlement on moon and how humanity could gain a permanent foothold on Earth's natural satellite.

There could be an initial lunar base of 6 to 10 pioneers like scientists, technicians and engineers by 2030. By the next decade, the population on moon could grow up to 100 individuals, which would be melting ice for water, building 3D homes and tools, eating food grown in lunar soil and playing microgravity sports.

"In 2050, you could have a thousand and then... naturally you could envisage to have family" joining crews there…There may be the possibility to have children born on the Moon.” Bernard Foing, ambassador of the European Space Agency’s “Moon Village” concept said.

The moon has no atmosphere, no liquid water and no sufficient breathable air. To data, only astronauts have been able to stay briefly on moon surface. But the idea of establishing a long term human outpost on the moon was always there.

The envisioned Moon Village would not simply mean a community of small houses or some shops. It would have multiple purposes and uses. The broad concept is a base for lunar exploration and possibly even tourism and mining.

Data sent back from numerous missions suggest that no place on the moon would be an ideal place to live, but it can be made habitable. Some areas on moon especially those on poles likely have vast amounts of water ice and these reserves could be used to fulfill water needs.

Long-term explorers on the moon will also need to grow plants for food, for recycling and for replenishing the air. So, they could use special containers or greenhouses for these purposes.

Though Moon Village is open to any and all interested parties and nations, scientists say that politicians are still not much keen on the concept.

"It is highly frustrating... We still don't have the top leaders interested," said physicist Vidvuds Beldavs of the University of Latvia, who advocates joint exploration of the Moon.

"To demonstrate that industrial activity on the Moon is feasible, that... large markets can emerge."