SNES Classic Sold Early at a Walmart Store

Some lucky people already found a SNES Classic on a store shelf at a Walmart store in Maryland. They even were able to purchase the SNES Classic console for $79. The official release day of the SNES Classic is this Friday, September 29.

Get the Free Tracker App to find a Luvabella in Stock

Don't head out just yet to your local Walmart store. The likelihood that another store is disregarding the street date is low. Even if you spot the SNES Classic on a shelf, the manager of the store needs to override the system to ring up the SNES Classic ahead of Friday. According to redditor, Chesus42, the Walmart store had only seven SNES Classic on the shelves.

As reported last week, we have seen inventory levels of up to 96 SNES Classic units for Walmart stores.

Breaking the street date of a highly anticipated item is unfortunate. Fans are patiently waiting for Friday to line-up at their favorite store to be one of the first to own a SNES Classic. So far no premature released SNES Classic have been listed on eBay. Listings on eBay are a good indicator of how wide-spread the problem is. We will keep an eye on new SNES Classic listings on eBay.

To be one of the first to score a SNES Classic online in the US on launch day, get the free Tracker app to receive real-time alerts when the SNES Classic is in stock online. You will be one of the first to own a SNES Classic. Users of the app just select "Notify Me" on the SNES Classic listing to get notified when the SNES Classic Edition is in stock online.

The Tracker app is available on iOS and Android. You can find the app in the app store with searching for just for "i4u".

SNES Classic in stock notifications are now also available on Twitter. Follow @TheTrackerApp to keep up with all hot products the online inventory tracker is monitoring.