 
 

SNES Classic Sold Early At A Walmart Store

Posted: Sep 25 2017, 12:46am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

SNES Classic Sold Early at a Walmart Store
Credit: Redditor Chesus42
 

The SNES Classic started to hit retail shelves early.

Some lucky people already found a SNES Classic on a store shelf at a Walmart store in Maryland. They even were able to purchase the SNES Classic console for $79. The official release day of the SNES Classic is this Friday, September 29.

Don't head out just yet to your local Walmart store. The likelihood that another store is disregarding the street date is low. Even if you spot the SNES Classic on a shelf, the manager of the store needs to override the system to ring up the SNES Classic ahead of Friday. According to redditor, Chesus42, the Walmart store had only seven SNES Classic on the shelves. 

As reported last week, we have seen inventory levels of up to 96 SNES Classic units for Walmart stores

Breaking the street date of a highly anticipated item is unfortunate. Fans are patiently waiting for Friday to line-up at their favorite store to be one of the first to own a SNES Classic. So far no premature released SNES Classic have been listed on eBay. Listings on eBay are a good indicator of how wide-spread the problem is. We will keep an eye on new SNES Classic listings on eBay.

Updated: 2017-09-25 01:45:17am

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

