Nyko released a wireless controller for the SNES Classic. The $19.99 Nyko MiniBoss SNES Classic wireless controller is available for pre-order now at GameStop and soon on Amazon. The new SNES Classic wireless controller ships October 4.

The company also made a popular wireless controller for the NES Classic last year with the Nyko MiniBoss for NES Classic Edition.

Designed to complement the retro style and feel of the console, the Super Miniboss wireless controller for the SNES Classic enables cord-free gameplay and features a turbo button for fast inputs. The addition of a turbo button makes the Super Miniboss perfect for fast-paced shooters games.

The Super Miniboss features RF wireless technology allowing for cord-free play from up to 20 feet away. The way cool ergonomic design provides comfort and all the essential buttons such as A, B, X, Y, L, R, Up, Down, Left, Right, Start, Select. Playing a game that requires you to mash a button over and over and over again? Kick in the turbo on that button to have it pressed faster than humanly possible, score! Super Miniboss is powered by an internal rechargeable battery and is charged through the Micro-USB port. A dedicated power button is located on the top of the controller and acts as the home button once the controller is powered on.

"Our original Miniboss wireless controller for the NES Classic allowed gamers to break free from the limitations of a wired controller and play from the comfort of their couches, and we wanted to extend this experience to the new SNES Classic Edition," said Chris Arbogast, Nyko’s Director of Sales and Marketing. "Super Miniboss provides a simple, wireless alternative that doubles the gameplay range of the original corded controller and complements the style of the updated console."

Five of Nintendo's major retail partners offered the new retro console for pre-order on August 22. All stores have quickly sold out of the SNES Classic. We have published a complete rundown of how the whole SNES Classic pre-order craziness.