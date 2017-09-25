 
 

New SNES Classic ASIN Listing Appears On Amazon

Posted: Sep 25 2017

 

Reseller offers for the SNES Classic appear on Amazon under new ASIN.

When Amazon launched the pre-order for the SNES Classic last month, the retailer used a new listing to throw off bots. Now there is again a second SNES Classic page. This time the reseller offers for the SNES Classic are available under this new SNES Classic page.

Get the Free Tracker App to find a Nintendo Switch in Stock

Right now there are only eight marketplace offers for the SNES Classic starting at $225 and going as high as $599.99. With Nintendo's announcement to ship as many SNES Classic on launch day as they did overall for the NES Classic, reseller offers are no valid option yet.

Usually, Amazon lists the reseller offers on the same product page as their direct offers. The original SNES Classic listing does still exist. Now it's not clear under which page Amazon will sell the SNES Classic on Friday, September 29. You have to check both pages to make sure not to miss the SNES Classic release on Amazon.com.

SNES Classic Edition Original listing ASIN: B0721GGGS9

SNES Classic Edition Reseller listing ASIN: B075QMYT63

Amazon might even again release a new ASIN for the sales launch of the SNES Classic like they did for the pre-order. We keep a close watch on the SNES Classic sale on Amazon and will notify The Tracker app users once the SNES Classic is available for purchase online. Our current bet is still on the original SNES Classic ASIN B0721GGGS9

Besides the above two product pages featuring the US version of the SNES Classic, there are also listings for the European and Japanese version of the SNES Classic now on Amazon available. These listings only have reseller offers.

SNES Classic EU Edition

Super Famicom Mini Edition

To be one of the first to score a SNES Classic online in the US on launch day, get the free Tracker app to receive real-time alerts when the SNES Classic is in stock online. You will be one of the first to own a SNES Classic. Users of the app just select "Notify Me" on the SNES Classic listing to get notified when the SNES Classic Edition is in stock online. 

The Tracker app is available on iOS and Android. You can find the app in the app store with searching for just for "i4u".

SNES Classic in stock notifications are now also available on Twitter. Follow @TheTrackerApp to keep up with all hot products the online inventory tracker is monitoring.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

