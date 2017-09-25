New SNES Classic ASIN Listing Appears on Amazon

When Amazon launched the pre-order for the SNES Classic last month, the retailer used a new listing to throw off bots. Now there is again a second SNES Classic page. This time the reseller offers for the SNES Classic are available under this new SNES Classic page.

Right now there are only eight marketplace offers for the SNES Classic starting at $225 and going as high as $599.99. With Nintendo's announcement to ship as many SNES Classic on launch day as they did overall for the NES Classic, reseller offers are no valid option yet.

Usually, Amazon lists the reseller offers on the same product page as their direct offers. The original SNES Classic listing does still exist. Now it's not clear under which page Amazon will sell the SNES Classic on Friday, September 29. You have to check both pages to make sure not to miss the SNES Classic release on Amazon.com.

SNES Classic Edition Original listing ASIN: B0721GGGS9

SNES Classic Edition Reseller listing ASIN: B075QMYT63

Amazon might even again release a new ASIN for the sales launch of the SNES Classic like they did for the pre-order. We keep a close watch on the SNES Classic sale on Amazon and will notify The Tracker app users once the SNES Classic is available for purchase online. Our current bet is still on the original SNES Classic ASIN B0721GGGS9.

Besides the above two product pages featuring the US version of the SNES Classic, there are also listings for the European and Japanese version of the SNES Classic now on Amazon available. These listings only have reseller offers.

SNES Classic EU Edition

Super Famicom Mini Edition

