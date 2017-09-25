Hatchimals Surprise TV Commercials Drum Up The Hype

The first Hatchimals Suprise TV ads surfaced teasing the new eggs. The full reveal of this year's Hatchimals, called Hatchimals Surprise, will be on October 6. The first commercials just show the egg that looks bigger than the original Hatchimals eggs from last year. Watch the first two Hatchimals Surprise teaser ads at the end of the report.

Spin Master has kicked off pre-orders for the all-new Hatchimals Surprise eggs last week on September 18. So far only insiders have taken notice and pre-ordered the $69.99 Hatchimals Suprise. The new Hatchimals are not yet fully revealed. The product pages only show the eggs and the name of the species inside the egg.

Spin Master tries to keep the content of the new Hatchimals eggs secret until October 6, the official Hatchimals Day. The full reveal and release of Hatchimals Surprise will be on that day.

There are still Hatchimals Surprise available for pre-order at walmart.com.

The ToysRUs exclusive Puppadee Hatchimal, Target's exclusive Ligull Hatchimal and Walmart's exclusive Zuffin Hatchimal are sold out

Giraven and Peacat are not exclusive and are available at Walmart, Target, ToysRUs, Spin Master and Kmart. Follow the links below to the Hatchimals Suprise buying guides for each store.

Amazon has so far not listed any Hatchimals Surprise eggs. Amazon UK offers Hatchimals Surprise pre-order, but not the US store.

The Hatchimals Surprise are likely going to match the hype of the original Hatchimals in 2016. Spin Master came up with a mind-blowing idea for the new generation of Hatchimals that will captivate kids this Holiday season. Come Hatchimals Day 2017, the Hatchimals craziness will kick off and the new toys will be hard to find.

Hatchimals Surprise will feature a new hatching mechanism and all new species. The new species include Giraven, Peacat, Puppadee, Ligull and Zuffin.