 
 

Hatchimals Surprise TV Commercials Drum Up The Hype

Posted: Sep 25 2017, 8:51am CDT | by , in News | Holiday Gift Guide

 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Hatchimals Surprise TV Commericials Drum Up the Hype
 

Spin Master started to release teaser ads for its new 2017 Hatchimals.

The first Hatchimals Suprise TV ads surfaced teasing the new eggs. The full reveal of this year's Hatchimals, called Hatchimals Surprise, will be on October 6. The first commercials just show the egg that looks bigger than the original Hatchimals eggs from last year. Watch the first two Hatchimals Surprise teaser ads at the end of the report.

Get In Stock Alerts on Twitter for SNES Classic, Switch and More

Spin Master has kicked off pre-orders for the all-new Hatchimals Surprise eggs last week on September 18. So far only insiders have taken notice and pre-ordered the $69.99 Hatchimals Suprise. The new Hatchimals are not yet fully revealed. The product pages only show the eggs and the name of the species inside the egg.

Spin Master tries to keep the content of the new Hatchimals eggs secret until October 6, the official Hatchimals Day. The full reveal and release of Hatchimals Surprise will be on that day. 

There are still Hatchimals Surprise available for pre-order at walmart.com.

The ToysRUs exclusive Puppadee Hatchimal, Target's exclusive Ligull Hatchimal and Walmart's exclusive Zuffin Hatchimal are sold out

Giraven and Peacat are not exclusive and are available at Walmart, Target, ToysRUs, Spin Master and Kmart. Follow the links below to the Hatchimals Suprise buying guides for each store.

Hatchimals Surprise Buying Guides

Buy Hatchimals Surprise at Walmart

Hatchimals Suprise at Target

Hatchimals Surprise at ToysRUs

Hatchimals Surprise at Spin Master

Hatchimals Suprise at Kmart

Amazon has so far not listed any Hatchimals Surprise eggs. Amazon UK offers Hatchimals Surprise pre-order, but not the US store. 

The Hatchimals Surprise are likely going to match the hype of the original Hatchimals in 2016. Spin Master came up with a mind-blowing idea for the new generation of Hatchimals that will captivate kids this Holiday season. Come Hatchimals Day 2017, the Hatchimals craziness will kick off and the new toys will be hard to find.

Hatchimals Surprise will feature a new hatching mechanism and all new species. The new species include Giraven, Peacat, Puppadee, Ligull and Zuffin. 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

SNES Classic and NES Classic to be Available in 2018

SNES Classic and NES Classic to be Available in 2018

New SNES Classic Trailer Reveals Rewind, Suspend Points, Frames and Super FX Support

New SNES Classic Trailer Reveals Rewind, Suspend Points, Frames and Super FX Support

 
Hatchimals Surprise Pre-orders Started at Walmart, Target and ToysRUs

Hatchimals Surprise Pre-orders Started at Walmart, Target and ToysRUs

Mercedes-AMG Project One Brings Formula 1 Hypercar to Frankfurt Motor Show 2017

Mercedes-AMG Project One Brings Formula 1 Hypercar to Frankfurt Motor Show 2017





The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Find the latest technology news, juiciest tech rumors, best deals and effective buying advice via the I4U Tracker. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook