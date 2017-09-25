Black Friday 2017 Ads: First Black Friday Ad to Surface Soon

Black Friday 2017 is on November 24, following Thanksgiving Day which is on November 23 this year. As in past years, the whole month of November will bring Black Friday deals. The guide to the best Black Friday deals are the Black Friday 2017 ads. The first Black Friday ad will likely leak in the next three weeks.

Historically, the first Black Friday ad surfaced before October 15 in the past 10 years, according to GottaDeal's Black Friday ad release schedule. In 2015, the first Black Friday ad surfaced already on October 2. The Harbor Freight Black Friday 2016 ad leaked on October 12 last year.

The most anticipated Black Friday 2017 ads from Walmart, Best Buy and Target are published closer to Black Friday. The Walmart Black Friday ad got released last year on November 10.

To set your expectations of what kind of deals Black Friday 2017 will bring take a look at last year's best 100 Black Friday deals. This year we expect a lot more Black Friday deals in video gaming. The console war is going to escalate between Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo. The only thing that holds back deals on the Nintendo Switch and SNES Classic is supply. There will though be plenty of deals on the Xbox One S, Xbox One X, Sony PS4 and Sony PS4 Pro.

As over the past decade, I4U News will be a hub again for everything you need to know to make Black Friday 2017 a success for you.