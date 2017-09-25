SNES Classic Advertised in Best Buy Weekly Ad

The SNES Classic will be released on Friday. Besides Target, Best Buy has also advertised the SNES Classic in the new weekly ad valid until Saturday, September 30. Best Buy warns in the ad that there will be limited quantities and new rainchecks.

Best Buy will be one of the most popular stores to line up for the SNES Classic. Lines will start Thursday night. SNES Classic inventory numbers for Best Buy stores have not yet surfaced. Walmart stores get up to around 90 units.

The Walmart weekly ad is not listing the SNES Classic, but the retailer is again involved in another SNES Classic mishap. According to reports, a Walmart store broke the street date on the SNES Classic and sold it early.

Besides the SNES Classic, Best Buy also features a 2-pack SNES Classic controller extension cords priced at $9.99. The cables on the SNES Classic are longer than the ones on the NES Classic but could be still too short for comfortable playing in your living room. Alternatively, you can get the new Nyko Super MiniBoss wireless controller for the SNES Classic.

Starting September 29, the SNES Classic will be available at the following online stores:

Amazon

GameStop

Walmart

Best Buy

Target

ToysRUs

Play-Asia

B&H Photo

Five of Nintendo's major retail partners offered the new retro console for pre-order on August 22. All stores have quickly sold out of the SNES Classic. We have published a complete rundown of how the whole SNES Classic pre-order craziness. Follow I4U News on Twitter to not miss the next SNES Classic availability update.