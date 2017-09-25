 
 

This SNES Classic Case Ships Now

Posted: Sep 25 2017, 10:19am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

This SNES Classic Case Ships Now
 

New SNES Classic carrying case is available on Amazon.

The officially licensed SNES Classic case from PDP will be released on November 15. If you want a carrying case for your SNES Classic Edition now, you can get a new SNES Classic case offered by two brands on Amazon.com.

Get the Free Tracker App to find a Nintendo Switch in Stock

The case is specifically designed for the Super NES Classic. It features fitted foam elements to stow the SNES Classic console and two controllers. A mesh pocket in the flap keeps your HDMI cable and power adapter organized. 

The Younik branded SNES Classic case sells for $24.99 on amazon.com. The KeTen branded SNES Classic case sells for $22.99 plus $1.99 shipping. Both cases appear to be the same besides the branding. Speaking of Amazon, the retailer issued a second ASIN for the SNES Classic. Right now that new product page features the first reseller offers for the SNES Classic on Amazon.

To be one of the first to score a SNES Classic online in the US on launch day, get the free Tracker app to receive real-time alerts when the SNES Classic is in stock online. You will be one of the first to own a SNES Classic. Users of the app just select "Notify Me" on the SNES Classic listing to get notified when the SNES Classic Edition is in stock online. 

The Tracker app is available on iOS and Android. You can find the app in the app store with searching for just for "i4u".

SNES Classic in stock notifications are now also available on Twitter. Follow @TheTrackerApp to keep up with all hot products the online inventory tracker is monitoring.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

SNES Classic and NES Classic to be Available in 2018

SNES Classic and NES Classic to be Available in 2018

New SNES Classic Trailer Reveals Rewind, Suspend Points, Frames and Super FX Support

New SNES Classic Trailer Reveals Rewind, Suspend Points, Frames and Super FX Support

 
Hatchimals Surprise Pre-orders Started at Walmart, Target and ToysRUs

Hatchimals Surprise Pre-orders Started at Walmart, Target and ToysRUs

Mercedes-AMG Project One Brings Formula 1 Hypercar to Frankfurt Motor Show 2017

Mercedes-AMG Project One Brings Formula 1 Hypercar to Frankfurt Motor Show 2017





The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Find the latest technology news, juiciest tech rumors, best deals and effective buying advice via the I4U Tracker. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook