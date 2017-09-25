This SNES Classic Case Ships Now

The officially licensed SNES Classic case from PDP will be released on November 15. If you want a carrying case for your SNES Classic Edition now, you can get a new SNES Classic case offered by two brands on Amazon.com.

The case is specifically designed for the Super NES Classic. It features fitted foam elements to stow the SNES Classic console and two controllers. A mesh pocket in the flap keeps your HDMI cable and power adapter organized.

The Younik branded SNES Classic case sells for $24.99 on amazon.com. The KeTen branded SNES Classic case sells for $22.99 plus $1.99 shipping. Both cases appear to be the same besides the branding. Speaking of Amazon, the retailer issued a second ASIN for the SNES Classic. Right now that new product page features the first reseller offers for the SNES Classic on Amazon.

