300 SNES Classic Reportedly in Stock at a New York Target

Target stores are reported to have up to 300 SNES Classic units in stock. SNES Classic inventory numbers started to show up for Target stores on the BrickSeek service. The Target store in College Point shows 300 units in stock. The Gateway Target in Brooklyn shows 275 units in stock.

If the numbers are correct then there should be a SNES Classic for everyone showing up in the morning at these Target locations. Nintendo said to ship a huge amount of SNES Classic to retailers for the September 29 launch. The number matches the overall shipments of the NES Classic, the company said.

BrickSeek started to show stock levels of up to 96 SNES Classic units for Walmart stores last week. The numbers have been since removed.

To search for SNES Classic stock at your local stores, you need the SKU, UPC or DCPI number of the SNES Classic for each store. Find below the stores that can be searched for SNES Classic inventory and the services that can be used. It is important to note that BrickSeek numbers can be incorrect and should never be used to argue with Walmart associates about the availability.

Walmart: SNES Classic SKU: 741-65-9089

Search with BrickSeek, Zoolert, iStockNow

Target: SNES Classic DCPI: 207-29-7001

Search with BrickSeek, Zoolert, iStockNow

Best Buy: SNES Classic SKU: 5919830

Search with Zoolert, iStockNow

GameStop: SNES Classic SKU: 152771

Search with Zoolert

ToysRUs: SNES Classic UPC: 045496590758

n/a

We also expect the SNES Classic to be available online on release day. To make it easy to score a SNES Classic online, get the free Tracker app to receive real-time alerts when the SNES Classic is in stock online. You will be one of the first to own a SNES Classic. Users of the app just select "Notify Me" on the SNES Classic listing to get notified when the SNES Classic Edition is in stock online.

The Tracker app is available on iOS and Android. You can find the app in the app store with searching for just for "i4u". The Tracker in stock alerts are now also available on Twitter. Follow @TheTrackerApp to not miss a hot item in stock online.

Starting September 29, the SNES Classic will be available at the following online stores:

Amazon

GameStop

Walmart

Best Buy

Target

ToysRUs

Play-Asia

B&H Photo

Five of Nintendo's major retail partners offered the new retro console for pre-order on August 22. All stores have quickly sold out of the SNES Classic. We have published a complete rundown of how the whole SNES Classic pre-order craziness. Follow I4U News on Twitter to not miss the next SNES Classic availability update.