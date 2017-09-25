 
 

SNES Classic Stock To Reach Almost 400 At Best Buy Stores

Best Buy stores to receive even more SNES Classic than Target.

Earlier today we reported that select Target stores receive up to 300 SNES Classic units for the release day on Friday. Now inventory numbers for Best Buy leak showing up to 372 SNES Classic in transit for a Best Buy store in Burbank, California.

It looks like retailers will be flushed with SNES Classic Edition consoles starting Friday. Nintendo really seems to come through this time with enough SNES Classic units to destroy the reseller market for the new retro console. Nintendo has only been warning about Nintendo Switch shortage for the holidays but is pretty confident that everyone will get a SNES Classic.

Nintendo pulled out all the stops for the SNES Classic and will produce it also in 2018. In summer of next year, the NES Classic also will make a comeback.

The Best Buy inventory numbers for the SNES Classic leaked via the @Wario64 twitter account. The leaked reports show how many SNES Classic are in transit for a bunch of Best Buy stores.

We also expect the SNES Classic to be available online on release day. To make it easy to score a SNES Classic online, get the free Tracker app to receive real-time alerts when the SNES Classic is in stock online. You will be one of the first to own a SNES Classic. Users of the app just select "Notify Me" on the SNES Classic listing to get notified when the SNES Classic Edition is in stock online. 

The Tracker app is available on iOS and Android. You can find the app in the app store with searching for just for "i4u". The Tracker in stock alerts arenow also available on Twitter. Follow @TheTrackerApp to not miss a hot item in stock online.

Starting September 29, the SNES Classic will be available at the following online stores:

Amazon

GameStop

Walmart

Best Buy

Target 

ToysRUs

Play-Asia

B&H Photo

Five of Nintendo's major retail partners offered the new retro console for pre-order on August 22. All stores have quickly sold out of the SNES Classic. We have published a complete rundown of how the whole SNES Classic pre-order craziness. Follow I4U News on Twitter to not miss the next SNES Classic availability update.

