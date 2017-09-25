SNES Classic Stock to Reach Almost 400 at Best Buy Stores

Earlier today we reported that select Target stores receive up to 300 SNES Classic units for the release day on Friday. Now inventory numbers for Best Buy leak showing up to 372 SNES Classic in transit for a Best Buy store in Burbank, California.

It looks like retailers will be flushed with SNES Classic Edition consoles starting Friday. Nintendo really seems to come through this time with enough SNES Classic units to destroy the reseller market for the new retro console. Nintendo has only been warning about Nintendo Switch shortage for the holidays but is pretty confident that everyone will get a SNES Classic.

Nintendo pulled out all the stops for the SNES Classic and will produce it also in 2018. In summer of next year, the NES Classic also will make a comeback.

The Best Buy inventory numbers for the SNES Classic leaked via the @Wario64 twitter account. The leaked reports show how many SNES Classic are in transit for a bunch of Best Buy stores.

Starting September 29, the SNES Classic will be available at the following online stores:

Five of Nintendo's major retail partners offered the new retro console for pre-order on August 22. All stores have quickly sold out of the SNES Classic. We have published a complete rundown of how the whole SNES Classic pre-order craziness.