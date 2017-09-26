Hori Fighting Commander SNES Classic Controller Pre-order Launched

Earlier this month the Hori Fighting Commander wireless controller for the SNES Classic went on sale in Japan. We spotted the Hori Fighting Commander on amazon.com in the US last week. A couple hours ago Amazon started to take pre-orders for the new SNES Classic wireless controller.

The Hori Fighting Commander wireless controller features a ton of buttons to up your gameplay of the classic titles found on the SNES Classic and Super Famicom Editions. The controller allows to slow down games by trigger pause and start commands. The A, B, X, Y, L, R can be configured for auto fire with up to 24 times per second. Hori celebrates with this beast of a controller its 50th anniversary. The Hori Fighting Commander controller ships on September 28.

If you look for a simple and affordable wireless SNES Classic controller, check out the new Nyko Super MiniBoss controller, available for $19.99.

Starting September 29, the SNES Classic will be available at the following online stores:

Amazon

GameStop

Walmart

Best Buy

Target

ToysRUs

Play-Asia

B&H Photo

Five of Nintendo's major retail partners offered the new retro console for pre-order on August 22. All stores have quickly sold out of the SNES Classic. We have published a complete rundown of how the whole SNES Classic pre-order craziness. Follow I4U News on Twitter to not miss the next SNES Classic availability update.