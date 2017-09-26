 
 

Voice Assistant Alexa Is Now Available In The Amazon Music App

Posted: Sep 26 2017, 1:24am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Voice Assistant Alexa is now available in the Amazon Music App
 

Amazon Music App users in the US, UK, Germany and Austria can now use Amazon Music’s Alexa voice controls for music wherever they go.

Amazon announced today Alexa on the Amazon Music App. Alexa is now available in the Amazon Music app on iOS and Android in the US, UK, Germany and Austria, combining natural language voice controls with a visual app experience.

Get In Stock Alerts on Twitter for SNES Classic, Switch and More

To access Alexa within the Amazon Music app, simply use the push-to-talk function within the Amazon Music app for iOS and Android on connected mobile devices and tablets.

With Alexa in the Amazon Music app, listeners can utilize the power and simplicity of voice functionality, wherever they are. For example:

Riding in the car and want to listen to that new song by your favorite artist that you just heard on the radio? Just use the push-to-talk feature and say, “Play the new song by Fifth Harmony,” and Alexa will play “He Like That.”

Getting out of town for the weekend? “Play music for a road trip.”

Going out to meet your college friends and feeling nostalgic? “Play Coldplay from the 2000s” and Alexa will play songs from the band’s first few albums.

On your way to the Foo Fighters concert and want to hear their latest song? “Play the song that goes ‘Banging on the ceiling, banging on the ceiling, keep it down,’” and Alexa will play “The Sky is a Neighborhood” from the band’s latest release, Concrete and Gold.

At the gym and need music for your workout? “Play pop music for lifting weights” or “Play classic rock for cardio.”

Headed out the door for a run and want some tunes? “Play running music.”

Want to start your Monday morning commute off right? “Play morning music.” Once 5:00pm hits, “Play music for relaxing.”

“Amazon Music customers already know and love Alexa from listening on Echo devices,” stated Steve Boom, VP of Amazon Music. “Now our mobile listeners can enjoy an entirely new app experience that combines the power and simplicity of Alexa voice controls with the visual richness of the Amazon Music app.”

To start listening to music with Alexa wherever you go, simply update the Amazon Music app for iOS or Android. Alexa is also available for Amazon Music customers on Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show, Amazon Tap, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Edition and Fire Tablets. Find out more on Amazon.com.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

SNES Classic and NES Classic to be Available in 2018

SNES Classic and NES Classic to be Available in 2018

New SNES Classic Trailer Reveals Rewind, Suspend Points, Frames and Super FX Support

New SNES Classic Trailer Reveals Rewind, Suspend Points, Frames and Super FX Support

 
Hatchimals Surprise Pre-orders Started at Walmart, Target and ToysRUs

Hatchimals Surprise Pre-orders Started at Walmart, Target and ToysRUs

Mercedes-AMG Project One Brings Formula 1 Hypercar to Frankfurt Motor Show 2017

Mercedes-AMG Project One Brings Formula 1 Hypercar to Frankfurt Motor Show 2017





The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Find the latest technology news, juiciest tech rumors, best deals and effective buying advice via the I4U Tracker. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook