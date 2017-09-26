Voice Assistant Alexa is now available in the Amazon Music App

Amazon announced today Alexa on the Amazon Music App. Alexa is now available in the Amazon Music app on iOS and Android in the US, UK, Germany and Austria, combining natural language voice controls with a visual app experience.

To access Alexa within the Amazon Music app, simply use the push-to-talk function within the Amazon Music app for iOS and Android on connected mobile devices and tablets.

With Alexa in the Amazon Music app, listeners can utilize the power and simplicity of voice functionality, wherever they are. For example:

Riding in the car and want to listen to that new song by your favorite artist that you just heard on the radio? Just use the push-to-talk feature and say, “Play the new song by Fifth Harmony,” and Alexa will play “He Like That.”

Getting out of town for the weekend? “Play music for a road trip.”

Going out to meet your college friends and feeling nostalgic? “Play Coldplay from the 2000s” and Alexa will play songs from the band’s first few albums.

On your way to the Foo Fighters concert and want to hear their latest song? “Play the song that goes ‘Banging on the ceiling, banging on the ceiling, keep it down,’” and Alexa will play “The Sky is a Neighborhood” from the band’s latest release, Concrete and Gold.

At the gym and need music for your workout? “Play pop music for lifting weights” or “Play classic rock for cardio.”

Headed out the door for a run and want some tunes? “Play running music.”

Want to start your Monday morning commute off right? “Play morning music.” Once 5:00pm hits, “Play music for relaxing.”

“Amazon Music customers already know and love Alexa from listening on Echo devices,” stated Steve Boom, VP of Amazon Music. “Now our mobile listeners can enjoy an entirely new app experience that combines the power and simplicity of Alexa voice controls with the visual richness of the Amazon Music app.”

To start listening to music with Alexa wherever you go, simply update the Amazon Music app for iOS or Android. Alexa is also available for Amazon Music customers on Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show, Amazon Tap, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Edition and Fire Tablets. Find out more on Amazon.com.