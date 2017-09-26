Black Friday 2017 to Beat Cyber Monday 2017 Again in Online Sales

Black Friday made big strides in recent years in terms of online sales. According to Sales Force's data, Black Friday 2016 online sales were already larger than on Cyber Monday. Adobe's numbers did not confirm that, but Adobe's numbers showed that it was close and Cyber Monday 2016 was barely bigger than Black Friday.

The CRM giant is now predicting that Black Friday 2017 will be again bigger than Cyber Monday, but will also set a new record for the biggest online shopping day in U.S. history. Sales Force has not released any specific sales volume numbers to expect, but put out some interesting findings.

Cyber Week 2017 (Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday) will see both the deepest discounts (average of 28 percent off list price) and highest rate of free shipping (86 percent of all orders will have it). Beyond Cyber Week, Monday, Dec. 11th will have the deepest discounts and highest availability of free shipping.

The most popular online shopping time for website visits and orders is from 8pm to 10pm.

Consumers will only have 50 percent of their holiday shopping completed by Sunday, Dec. 3rd and 80 percent completed by Friday, Dec. 15th.

Mobile traffic to retail sites will grow to 60 percent of total across the globe this shopping season (compared to 34 percent for desktop and five percent for tablets), while orders placed on phones will approach 40 percent on big shopping days such as Black Friday.

Meanwhile, 7 to 10 percent of all iPhone orders will go through Apple Pay. The most used channels for research before buying online include website (74 percent), email (43 percent), social media (38 percent) and a retailer's mobile apps (36 percent).

Via the 2017 Salesforce Holiday Insights Data Center site.

Black Friday 2017 is on November 24, following Thanksgiving Day which is on November 23 this year. As in past years, the whole month of November will bring Black Friday deals. Like over the past decade, I4U News provides full coverage and guidance for Black Friday.