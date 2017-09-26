First Look at Tesla Model 3 Touchscreen Control Panel

A singular feature of the Tesla Model 3 is its 17 inch touchscreen. It just sits atop the dashboard and there are no physical controls in sight. This may seem odd but that’s the way it is.

Why no buttons?

Why no physical controls?

It just can’t be so primitive. Yet, that is precisely the point. The screen is in itself the actual site of operations and now we also have a pretty good idea of how its operations take place.

A video clip regarding this had been posted by Jalopnik. Yet it was taken off mysteriously later on. Yet as they say anything is possible in cyberspace. So here is what the real deal is. Two people can be seen in the video clip going through the screen controls of the vehicle.

Its multifarious functions and structures are manipulated by these experts. Everything is operated via the screen. There is the range, the map and stuff such as the defroster, seat warmers, windshield wipers, air conditioning and stereo. The Model X and S have similar arrangements as the Model 3.

Yet there is no FM radio facility which is strange to say the least. It may simply be because the dudes, working away on the touchscreen in the video clip, cannot locate it.

However, Internet streaming radio is available though. Also phone audio streaming is not existent on the touchscreen. A jaunt in the Model 3 is a very cool experience indeed. Yet its touchscreen is an even cooler immersive and interactive tool to employ.

Via the touchscreen, drivers can play around with such functions as internal climate, the music blaring from the woofers and tweeters and the rate of motion of the windshield wipers.

The touchscreen has raised up quite a storm of controversy due to its nonconformity with the standard technology of the day. Yet such is the way of the world.

First people condemn something, then they stop the criticism and finally they accept it quietly. The basic mechanics of the touchscreen have remained a closely guarded secret so far.

A “P” on the touchscreen shows that the car is in parking mode. A battery sign shows to what extent the EV is charged. All in all, it is a high tech instrument of operating the various features of the vehicle.

Good luck to all the drivers who will be handling the car through this touchscreen.