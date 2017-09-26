SNES Classic In Stock at Meijer on Friday with Possible Discount

Mejier will have the SNES Classic in stock on Friday starting at 12:01 am. The retailer advertises the $79.99 SNES Classic in the current weekly ad. It's possible that Meijer reward program members can save 10% on the SNES Classic on Friday.

Get the Free Tracker App to find a Luvabella in Stock

There will be 2-Day sale taking place on Friday and Saturday at Meijer stores. One of the advertised offers is an extra 10% off coupon on general merchandise with mperks. Exclusions do though apply. It's possible that the SNES Classic is excluded.

Meijer operates over 220 stores, mainly in Michigan's Lower Peninsula, with additional locations in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, and Wisconsin. The SNES Classic appears to be in very solid supply with Target stores reportedly stocking up to 300 units and Best Buy stores to have even close to 400.

A smaller retailer like Meijer could mean shorter lines and there is the possibility of saving 10% on the SNES Classic. If you are a Meijer mperks member and a Mejier store is near you, this could be your best option to get a SNES Classic on Friday.

Find the details in the Meijer weekly ad and in the 2-Day sales ad.

To purchase the SNES Classic online this Friday, get the free Tracker app to receive real-time alerts when the SNES Classic is in stock online. You will be one of the first to own a SNES Classic. Users of the app just select "Notify Me" on the SNES Classic listing to get notified when the SNES Classic Edition is in stock online.

The Tracker app is available on iOS and Android. You can find the app in the app store with searching for just for "i4u". The Tracker in stock alerts are now also available on Twitter. Follow @TheTrackerApp to not miss a hot item in stock online.

Starting September 29, the SNES Classic will be available at the following online stores:

Amazon

GameStop

Walmart

Best Buy

Target

ToysRUs

Play-Asia

B&H Photo

Five of Nintendo's major retail partners offered the new retro console for pre-order on August 22. All stores have quickly sold out of the SNES Classic. We have published a complete rundown of how the whole SNES Classic pre-order craziness. Follow I4U News on Twitter to not miss the next SNES Classic availability update.