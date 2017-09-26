Ken Block Drifts 1400hp Hoonicorn Mustang on Pikes Peak in Climbkhana

Awhile back, Ken Block and his usual gang of speed freaks made the announcement that they had made some modifications to the Hoonicorn Ford Mustang vehicle.

This was a 1965 all-wheel drive car that possessed a NASCAR V8 engine. Ken and his team added a large set of turbochargers in the vehicle. It used to have 845 hp. Now it had a cool 1400 hp which is not bad at all.

A video clip of this souped-up vehicle was shown. The car zoomed up Pikes Peak. This was termed the Climbkhana and the video was posted on YouTube. It was the most high risk video clip of a car driver doing death-defying stunts that had ever been released.

The Pikes Peak Hill Climb course in Colorado was the main arena where all this extreme action took place. The trail was 12.42 miles in length. Also it had about 156 twists and turns that made it all the more complicated. As for the height, it was a scary 14,000 feet.

Ken Block tried to cover the course in his Hoonicorn and he succeeded. The monster Mustang let loose a volley of dirt and exhaust fumes along the way. Ken Block has been famous for his daredevil stunts in the past.

The fear factor has always been the main thing for him. He has shown his skills at a crowded industrial complex, a film studio, in a warehouse setting, in the streets of Los Angeles and on a boat sailing in the San Francisco Bay.

While the dangers of the previous stunts were there, this time around it was a literally death-tempting move this man was making.

Although, Ken manages to wheedle his way out of any and every stunt he performs, this time around, all the onlookers held their breath in anticipation of

how the daredevil act would proceed. The chances of a grisly end were too many and many did not want to look any further at the extremely dangerous moves that Ken Block executed in his Hoonicorn.

Had his vehicle stumbled at any of the high risk points along Pikes Peak, Ken Block would have fallen along with the car not just hundreds but thousands of feet and ended up dead as a doornail. Yet he managed to survive and live to tell the tale of sheer bravery and pure adrenaline.