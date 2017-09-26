Levi’s Commuter Trucker Jacket Now Available for Sale for $148

When you, the average consumer, is cycling to your nearby office or carrying stuff along with a Starbucks Double Mocha, it is hard to get a hold of your smartphone.

In order to allow you to get your digital existence running smoothly, Google ATAP has made the Jacquard. This is an apparel house that allows technological interactivity to be woven into clothes items. The first creation of this house is the Levi’s Commuter Trucker Jacket.

It is a jacket. Yet in actuality it is much more than a jacket. You may put it for a spin in the washing machine. Also it will not get torn easily. This jacket of sorts is pretty comfy. It even keeps its wearers relatively warm during the winter season.

Owners of this jacket may perform simple activities such as listening to music, getting their routes right or reading text messages. This can be done by a merely brushing against the sleeve of the jacket.

The jacket actually contains sensors and special threads that can detect gestures. These are interwoven with the cuff and ultimately connect to your mobile device.

There are small electronic devices imbedded in the sleeve and an agile snap tag. The snap tag notifies the wearer regarding phone calls or text messages.

A Jacquard app allows you to manipulate the various functions. You may play or pause the song on your smartphone. Also the directions to your destination along with estimated time of arrival and present time status can be known in a jiffy.

A small LED allows you to be notified regarding calls or text messages. This sophisticated jacket goes on sale tomorrow. Those who have tested this jacket say that operating it was a pleasant experience indeed.

It may cost about $350. Especially those who travel around by bike may find this jacket to be the best accessory. It works in conjunction with both Android and iPhone.

The jacket is an impressive piece of high tech clothing. There have been many strange amalgams of technology with other stuff but this one takes the cake.

The title of the jacket (Jacquard) comes from the name of a particular type of loom. While handling the various functions of this jacket is a complicated task, there is nothing that cannot be mastered in the course of time.

The price of a standard Levi’s trucker jacket is $148. But a designer denim jacket has a price tag of $400.