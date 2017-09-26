Golf Story is Coming to Nintendo Switch on September 28

Golf Story is about to come to the Nintendo Switch. The date for this auspicious arrival is September 28th. Nintendo of America has confirmed this date.

Chip, slice, and drive your way to golfing greatness in Golf Story, coming to the eShop on #NintendoSwitch on 9/28! https://t.co/pRNbGotb3J pic.twitter.com/4nkKZ3ZK1o— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 25, 2017

It is an adventurous golf series and features the August Nindies Nintendo Showcase. Gamers will get to take on the avatar of a seasoned golfer who has a strategy of solving most of his issues. He hits a golf ball both on and off the links. There is an octet of environments.

Also besides the traditional golf grounds, other features such as disc golf and mini golf will be in the mix. Drones and geocaching will feature in the adrenalizing series.

You will get to break, cut and charge your way through this golf adventure. It is also coming to the European and Australian eShops on the same date of September 28th. The players in Golf Story are on a journey of existential dimensions in which they have to prove their mettle as professionals and maestros of the game of golf.

This game takes a few hidden cues from the classic Mario Golf series. You get to handle a large number of puzzles and riddles in this game. Also there are various rounds where you find yourself doing a number of activities.

These could include doing chores such as mowing the lawn and aiding people and animals. That is prior to playing the rich capitalist’s game of golf. With a wide range of arenas to have as stomping grounds, you will surely enjoy playing this game.