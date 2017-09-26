Nintendo Switch Eshop Offers 25% Discount on Thumper

Thumper was a cool classic game which arrived on the Nintendo Switch earlier onwards this year. The Nintendo Switch was just one of several platforms which hosted this game. Others included: PS4, PSVR, PC, Oculus Rift and Steam VR. Thumper is a rhythm violence game which is simply the best.

Currently, the Nintendo Eshop offers a discount on this game to avid gamers. It is an ideal opportunity and to avail it before the chance is lost is a must. Usually, it costs $19.99. Now it will be for sale for $14.99 only.

This discount offer will remain extant for the whole of next week. Then it will be gone in a puff of smoke. Thumper is such a game that its essence cannot be captured in the rigid rules of language. A rhythm game, it involves the punching of buttons and the synchronizing of beats.

The overall experience is immersive and very surreal. The Nintendo Switch version is like this too. If you do not possess VR facility, then the Nintendo Switch version is the ideal way to experience something close to virtual reality. In August, Thumper was released on Xbox One. It has been termed the best game of the previous year.