Attack on Titan 2 Coming to Nintendo Switch

For all the gamers that enjoy games like Dynasty Warriors and Warriors All-Star, Attack on Titan was a welcomed treat. The game was based on the first season of the show and became a great success. The sequel to the game was anticipated.

Get the Free Tracker App to find a Luvabella in Stock

The developers of the game Koei Tecmo had already assured fans that the game will be released. Subsequently, the sequel Attack on Titan 2 was announced. It was confirmed that the game will be for Play Station 4, Vita and PC.

What we did not expect thought was the big announcement on Tokyo Game Show by Koei Tecmo. The developers announced that Attack on Titan 2 will also be available for ply on Nintendo Switch.

Attack on Titan joins a great number of games that have turned to Nintendo. With Nintendo Switch dominating the earlier sales of the game consoles this year, it is a good guess that a lot of gamers are interested in the gaming console. Nintendo Switch has been adding quite a collection of games since it was announced.

Attack on Titan 2 trailer was released earlier this year. However, there was no confirmation if it would be coming on Nintendo Switch or not. Koei Tecmo has announced that the release dates will soon be confirmed. The U.S. release date will also be confirmed soon.

With the Nintendo Switch, Attack on Titan 2 will be available for portable and well as TV mode, according to Gematsu. The sequel will be based on the second season of the show.

Instead of fighting hundreds of human size warriors, the gamers will battle and kill giant sized creatures to save the city. With some new skill sets and weapons, the game is sure to be a hit with gamers worldwide.