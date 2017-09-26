 
 

Amazon Sells New Apple TV 4K

Posted: Sep 26 2017, 8:26am CDT | by , in News | Apple

 

The Apple TV is back at amazon.com.

Apple and Amazon have made peace over streaming video. Amazon Prime Video is expected to launch soon on the Apple TV platform. Part of the deal is that Amazon is selling again the Apple TV on amazon.com. The new Apple TV 4K 64GB is now available for the regular $199 price on amazon.

You can order the Apple TV 4K now, but its marked as temporarily out of stock. The new Apple TV 4K was released on September 22. Ordering on Apple.com means a 2 to 3 weeks shipping delay. Amazon does not state any shipping timeframe for the Apple TV 4K.

Amazon does not yet list the $179 Apple TV 4K with 32GB. Apple has unveiled the new Apple TV 4K at the keynote presentation on September 12.

With Apple TV 4K, you can enjoy a growing selection of 4K HDR movies on iTunes. iTunes users will get automatic upgrades of HD titles in your existing iTunes library to 4K HDR versions when they become available. Apple TV 4K will also offer 4K HDR content from popular video services, including Netflix.

Apple announced that the Amazon Prime Video service is coming soon. Now that the Apple TV listing is live on amazon, Prime will likely show up within days.

