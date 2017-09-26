SNES Classic Arrives as Early as Today for Pre-order Customers

The SNES Classic was available for pre-order on August 22 from Best Buy, Target, Amazon, Walmart and GameStop. Some Best Buy customers receive the SNES Classic they pre-ordered as early as today.

Get the Free Tracker App to find a SNES Classic in Stock

Redditor Rivarz shared his package tracking showing a September 26 delivery date. It's not clear yet how wide-spread the early deliveries of the SNES Classic will be. Some Target customers received tracking information with a launch day delivery. There are no reports yet about Amazon orders. Our Amazon orders don't show any delivery date estimates.

Stores are reportedly stocking massive numbers of the SNES Classic for the Friday release. It should be rather easy to pick up a $79.99 SNES Classic at stores. Some Best Buy stores receive close to 400 units and Target stores get up to 300 units. If all these units will arrive on launch day is not set, but shipments of the SNES Classic will continue to flow in after launch.

To purchase the SNES Classic online this Friday, get the free Tracker app to receive real-time alerts when the SNES Classic is in stock online. You will be one of the first to own a SNES Classic. Users of the app just select "Notify Me" on the SNES Classic listing to get notified when the SNES Classic Edition is in stock online.

The Tracker app is available on iOS and Android. You can find the app in the app store with searching for just for "i4u". The Tracker in stock alerts are now also available on Twitter. Follow @TheTrackerApp to not miss a hot item in stock online.

Starting September 29, the SNES Classic will be available at the following online stores:

Amazon

GameStop

Walmart

Best Buy

Target

ToysRUs

Play-Asia

B&H Photo

Five of Nintendo's major retail partners offered the new retro console for pre-order on August 22. All stores have quickly sold out of the SNES Classic. We have published a complete rundown of how the whole SNES Classic pre-order craziness. Follow I4U News on Twitter to not miss the next SNES Classic availability update.