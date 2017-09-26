SNES Classic Not Sold at ToysRUs Online Store

ToysRUs confirmed to I4U News that the SNES Classic will not be available online at toysrus.com at this time. Customers have to visit a ToysRUs store starting Friday. The TRU stores will open at the normal hours. "Stores have limited inventory of the console, so we encourage customers to get in line before doors open on Friday morning for the chance to scoop up this hot item," said a ToysRUs representative in an email to I4U News.

ToysRUs has selected the $79.99 SNES Classic into it's 2017 Hot Toy List. The iconic toy retailer, currently under bankruptcy protection, has not offered the SNES Classic for pre-order in August like other shops. Their focus is to get as many people into the stores.

How many SNES Classic units ToysRUs stores will have in stock is not known. A leaked document puts the stock levels at ToysRUs between 30 and 90. Some Best Buy stores receive close to 400 units and Target stores get up to 300 units. If all these units will arrive on launch day is not set, but shipments of the SNES Classic will continue to flow in after launch.

Starting September 29, the SNES Classic will be available at the following online stores:

Amazon

GameStop

Walmart

Best Buy

Target

ToysRUs

Play-Asia

B&H Photo

Five of Nintendo's major retail partners offered the new retro console for pre-order on August 22. All stores have quickly sold out of the SNES Classic. We have published a complete rundown of how the whole SNES Classic pre-order craziness. Follow I4U News on Twitter to not miss the next SNES Classic availability update.