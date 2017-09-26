Nintendo Announces Three DLC Packs for Fire Emblem Warriors on Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch and New Nintendo 3DS are set to have Fire Emblem Warriors in October. The game will have action-packed content and options available for everybody.

For gamers who would like to take their gaming experience up a notch, Nintendo announced three DLC packs which will be available after the launch of the game. Nintendo provided details of the DLC and what we can expect from them.

The gamers will get the option of buying a Season Pack worth $19.99 from October 20th. Each DLC pack is filled with new playable characters and weapons. Season Pass for either the Nintendo Switch or New Nintendo 3DS version, players will receive a bridal costume for Lucina.

The Season Pack will be a special limited offer. Once the offer is up, the DLC packs will be available individually. Each DLC pack will be worth $8.99 each. DLC Pack 1 will come out in Dec 2017. This pack is inspired by Fire Emblem Fates.

DLC Pack 2 will be available on Feb 2018. This package will have characters and items in this DLC pack hail from Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon. DLC Pack 3 will be available from March 2018.

Fans of Fire Emblem Awakening will love this DLC, as much of the content is themed after the classic game. The DLC packs will enhance the gaming experience for gamers. Although gamers will have to wait for about two months before each DLC pack comes out.

It is all going to be a matter of patience for gamers. If they want to get everything together, Season Pass is the ultimate offer while if they want to savor the game, they can buy DLC packs which is also an economic approach.

The Fire Emblem Warriors game is compatible with the new Chrom and Tikiamiibo figures, will also launch on Oct. 20 with the game. Fire Emblem amiibo figures including Marth, Ike, Robin and Lucina, grant players weapons or materials when tapped.

Up to five different compatible amiibo figures can be tapped per day. Nintendo announced that the fan-favorite hero Lyn from Fire Emblem for Game Boy Advance will also be playable in Warriors. The game will be released over Nintendo on October 20th in UK and U.S.