 
 

Huawei EnVizion 360 Panoramic VR Camera Leaks

Posted: Sep 26 2017, 10:46am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Huawei EnVizion 360 Panoramic VR Camera Leaks
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

Chinese Huawei will release a new VR camera.

Huawei is making another virtual reality video camera. Huawei released the Honor VR camera in China 6 months ago. This clip-on 360 degree camera has been developed in partnership with Insta360. The new VR camera is named Huawei EnVizion 360 Panoramic VR Camera.

Get the Free Tracker App to find a Nintendo Switch in Stock

The trademark for the name surfaced in the United States Patent and Trademark Office database. The trademark is categorized as: 'Panoramic cameras; lenses for cameras; camera software for mobile phones and computers', according to Dutch tech news site LetsGoDigital.

We do not know yet how the Huawei EnVizion 360 Panoramic VR Camera looks like and its feature set. As the trademark got filed in the US, the device is likely also going to be sold here. The timing of the release is either next month or we have to wait until CES 2018 in January.

Huawei is apparently preparing a new push into the United States. Earlier this month a trademark filing for Huawei Pay was spotted. The new Huawei Mate 10 will be unveiled on October 16.

The Huawei Mate 10 will feature face recognition and likely a bezel-free design. The Mate 10 will be Huawei's new flagship phone taking on the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and the iPhone X.

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

SNES Classic and NES Classic to be Available in 2018

SNES Classic and NES Classic to be Available in 2018

New SNES Classic Trailer Reveals Rewind, Suspend Points, Frames and Super FX Support

New SNES Classic Trailer Reveals Rewind, Suspend Points, Frames and Super FX Support

 
Hatchimals Surprise Pre-orders Started at Walmart, Target and ToysRUs

Hatchimals Surprise Pre-orders Started at Walmart, Target and ToysRUs

Mercedes-AMG Project One Brings Formula 1 Hypercar to Frankfurt Motor Show 2017

Mercedes-AMG Project One Brings Formula 1 Hypercar to Frankfurt Motor Show 2017





The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Find the latest technology news, juiciest tech rumors, best deals and effective buying advice via the I4U Tracker. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook