Huawei EnVizion 360 Panoramic VR Camera Leaks

Huawei is making another virtual reality video camera. Huawei released the Honor VR camera in China 6 months ago. This clip-on 360 degree camera has been developed in partnership with Insta360. The new VR camera is named Huawei EnVizion 360 Panoramic VR Camera.

The trademark for the name surfaced in the United States Patent and Trademark Office database. The trademark is categorized as: 'Panoramic cameras; lenses for cameras; camera software for mobile phones and computers', according to Dutch tech news site LetsGoDigital.

We do not know yet how the Huawei EnVizion 360 Panoramic VR Camera looks like and its feature set. As the trademark got filed in the US, the device is likely also going to be sold here. The timing of the release is either next month or we have to wait until CES 2018 in January.

Huawei is apparently preparing a new push into the United States. Earlier this month a trademark filing for Huawei Pay was spotted. The new Huawei Mate 10 will be unveiled on October 16.

The Huawei Mate 10 will feature face recognition and likely a bezel-free design. The Mate 10 will be Huawei's new flagship phone taking on the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and the iPhone X.