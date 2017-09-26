What do you expect to hear from a dinner conversation between Playdead'sArnt Jensen, Metal Gear Solid's Hideo Kojima and Fumito Ueda of The Last Guardian fame?

According to Famitsu and his news hunters from the Japanese publication members, Playdead’s original Indie hit Inside is coming to Nintendo Switch. That’s right. The platforming puzzle game, Inside, will be coming to Nintendo's hybrid handheld gaming console.

The news is very exciting but given the sources, it can only be dubbed as speculation. Eurogamer noted that there are no release dates or specs released for the game.

The game is coming to iOS and Nintendo Switch, which could be enough to raise the sales factor even higher. The announcement for the Switch version of the game is not official so nothing is confirmed.

Whether it is confirmed or not, it is still some exciting news for gamers. It means that Switch owners can look forward to one of the more celebrated and highly regarded games.

The game came out on PC, PS4 and Xbox One back in 2016. The game has managed to sell quite well across the three platforms that it has been released on.

The game is about a young boy who ends up fleeing from some hunters in the forest and discovers a facility where some zombies are being brainwashed, a giant seismic disruptor is sending pulse waves underwater, and a giant deformed monster is being examined by a group of scientists.

The player ends up joining up with the deformed monstrosity and then wrecking the facility as they attempt to make an escape and get out and away from the scientists. The gameplay offered a mixture of gaming with some puzzle solving, a good mix of reflexes and critical thinking.

Nintendo has been facing some problems for lack of software and lack of third party support. They have been trying to bring in more indie titles to strengthen their lineup. If Playdead steps in, it would definitely be a boost to the Nintendo titles.

As Eurogamer noted, there is no confirmation about when, in what format and how the game will be releasing on Nintendo Switch and iOS. If the news is true, Playdead and Nintendo will be making announcements if the launch is confirmed.