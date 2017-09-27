 
 

Cubibot 3D Printer Raises Over $250,000 In 24 Hours

Posted: Sep 27 2017, 1:51am CDT

 

New compact and easy to use 3D Printer launches on Kickstarter.

To get your hands on the new Cubibot 3D printer you have to shell out $299 as the early bird offers of $199 and $249 are all sold out. Almost 1,000 people have pledged over $250,000 to this new 3D printer for consumers.

Get the Free Tracker App to find a SNES Classic in Stock

The stylish Cubibot allows users to print wirelessly from anywhere in the world with an Android or iOS device along with interchangeable side cover colors to give it a dynamic design and perfect fit for any lifestyle. Cubibot allows users to print any model through its web-based platform, and its heated bed allows printing with a wide range of materials

Given Cubibot’s features such as filtered ventilation, heated bed and the ability to print a wide range of materials; Cubibot is ideal for engineers who want to see and feel their CAD designed products, a hobbyist who prints parts for fun or for their business, schools and classrooms for students who would use Cubibot to learn, or someone who simply wants to create or customize everyday objects for the home. Consumers, students, designers, and artists alike can experiment with new ideas and make technical prototypes.

“We’ve been perfecting Cubibot for over two and a half years to achieve a smarter, safer and easier-to-use personal product that makes 3D printing accessible to the masses and it does not require 3D printing expertise,” according to Aria Noorazar, Co-founder of Cubibot, which is based in the San Diego Innovation Center. “If you can setup and use a regular printer, you can use Cubibot.”

Watch the Cubibot 3D printer pitch below.

The Cubibot 3D is planned to be released in February 2018. Let's see if Cubibot will be released before the troubled OLO 3D printer

