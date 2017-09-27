How to Find L.O.L. Surprise! Big Surprise Doll in Stock

L.O.L. Surprise! dolls are one of the hottest collectible toys of 2017. Initially launched at retail in December 2016, MGAE’s L.O.L. Surprise! sold out within weeks, and subsequently created an after-market frenzy. On Friday, September 29, the new L.O.L. Surprise! Big Surprise will be released. The $69.99 L.O.L. Surprise! Big Surprise contains 50 surprises.

The L.O.L. Surprise! Big Surprise unboxing toy is hard to find ahead of the release. It was in stock multiple times for a short period of times on amazon.com for the regular $69.99 price. Resellers charge around $150 for the LOL Big Surprise doll on amazon.com and ebay.com.

The L.O.L. Surprise! Big Surprise doll is also listed on walmart.com. ToysRUs is only selling the toy only in stores. We expect a new wave of L.O.L. Surprise! Big Surprise toys to be available at launch. This new unboxing and collectible toy is set to be one of the hottest Holidays 2017 toys.

MGAE recently warned about fake L.O.L. Surprise! dolls. The legitimate product is called L.O.L. Surprise! and not L.Q.L or any other name. The product should clearly say MGA Entertainment, Inc. or MGA on the outside packaging. Be cautious of unfamiliar sellers located outside of your country, and only purchase products from trusted retailers and websites.

