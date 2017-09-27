 
 

How To Find L.O.L. Surprise! Big Surprise Doll In Stock

Posted: Sep 27 2017, 2:25am CDT | by , in News | Holiday Gift Guide

 

The new L.O.L. Surprise! Big Surprise will be released on September 29.

L.O.L. Surprise! dolls are one of the hottest collectible toys of 2017. Initially launched at retail in December 2016, MGAE’s L.O.L. Surprise! sold out within weeks, and subsequently created an after-market frenzy. On Friday, September 29, the new L.O.L. Surprise! Big Surprise will be released. The $69.99 L.O.L. Surprise! Big Surprise contains 50 surprises.

The L.O.L. Surprise! Big Surprise unboxing toy is hard to find ahead of the release. It was in stock multiple times for a short period of times on amazon.com for the regular $69.99 price. Resellers charge around $150 for the LOL Big Surprise doll on amazon.com and ebay.com.

To get notified when the L.O.L. Surprise! Big Surprise is in stock at amazon.com or other online retailers, get the free The Tracker app and subscribe to the L.O.L. Surprise! Big Surprise listing in the toys category to get notified when they are in stock online. 

Alternatively, you can follow @TheTrackerApp Twitter account to receive in-stock notification on all hard to find products of the season including the SNES Classic, Luvabella and Hatchimals Surprise.

The L.O.L. Surprise! Big Surprise doll is also listed on walmart.com. ToysRUs is only selling the toy only in stores. We expect a new wave of L.O.L. Surprise! Big Surprise toys to be available at launch. This new unboxing and collectible toy is set to be one of the hottest Holidays 2017 toys. 

MGAE recently warned about fake L.O.L. Surprise! dolls. The legitimate product is called L.O.L. Surprise! and not L.Q.L or any other name. The product should clearly say MGA Entertainment, Inc. or MGA on the outside packaging. Be cautious of unfamiliar sellers located outside of your country, and only purchase products from trusted retailers and websites.

To find a Luvabella doll in stock refer to our Luvabella doll shopping guide.

The Tracker by I4U News - Real-time online inventory tracker

