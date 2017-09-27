SNES Classic Companion Book First Look Inside

Prima Games publishes an official Super NES Classic companion book, like the publisher did for the NES Classic. The Playing With Super Power: Nintendo Super NES Classics will be released along with the SNES Classic Edition on Friday. This SNES Classic book is on sale on amazon.com for $30.01 for the hardcover and $17.99 for the paperback.

A recently released video gives a look inside the book. Featuring a foreword by Nintendo America boss Reggie Fils-Aimé, the 320-page book provides a nostalgic celebration and exploration of the Super Nintendo Entertainment System in all its 16-bit glory.

You can discover everything you’ve always wanted to know about some of the most beloved SNES games, including speedrun tips and little-known facts. The details about the content of the book are still scarce. We assume that the book will cover all 21 SNES Classic games including the never before released Star Fox 2 game.

The SNES Classic companion book shines a light on the original SNES development and the visionaries behind this groundbreaking console. You gain an in-depth look at how the SNES has left its mark on the gaming industry, and how its legacy continues.

Starting September 29, the SNES Classic will be available at the following online stores:

Amazon

GameStop

Walmart

Best Buy

Target

ToysRUs

Play-Asia

B&H Photo

Five of Nintendo's major retail partners offered the new retro console for pre-order on August 22. All stores have quickly sold out of the SNES Classic.