SNES Classic Midnight Sale at Select Walmart Stores

The Walmart Supercenter on Ontario Ave in Corona, CA will start selling the SNES Classic starting midnight (12:01 am local time) on Friday. The store announced the midnight release on their Facebook page.

Most Walmart stores though make it not that easy to find out when the SNES Classic will go on sale on Friday. You either have to call or visit your local Walmart store. Best is to ask the manager in the electronics department. The word that the SNES Classic will be available on Friday did not reach all Walmart associates yet.

The trickiest are 24h Walmart locations. It's up to the store when on Friday the SNES Classic will be available. It can be as early as midnight like at the Corona Walmart, or in the morning. Walmart stores have very different regular opening hours. Many open at 6 am others at 7 am.

Walmart stores receive about 30 to 50 SNES Classic units on average, but we have seen some Walmart stores receiving up to 96. Some Best Buy stores receive close to 400 units and Target stores get up to 300 units. If all these units will arrive on launch day is not set, but shipments of the SNES Classic will continue to flow in after launch.

Despite the huge number of SNES Classic units hitting shelves on Friday, lining up in the morning is likely required to get your hands on a $79.99 SNES Classic. At this point, we question the necessity to line-up overnight, depending on your location. The only midnight launch party that is worthwhile lining up on Thursday or earlier is the SNES Classic party at the Nintendo New York Flagship store.

Five of Nintendo's major retail partners offered the new retro console for pre-order on August 22. All stores have quickly sold out of the SNES Classic. We have published a complete rundown of how the whole SNES Classic pre-order craziness. Follow I4U News on Twitter to not miss the next SNES Classic availability update.