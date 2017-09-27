Ataribox Update: AMD CPU, Real Wood and Spring 2018 Release

Retro gaming fans will get another console in Spring of 2018. Atari revealed the planned release date for the Ataribox. The iconic video game maker also said in the latest update that the Ataribox will be powered by an AMD customized processor, with Radeon Graphics technology.

Get In Stock Alerts on Twitter for SNES Classic, Switch and More

The Ataribox will run Linux, with a customized, easy-to-use user interface says Atari. Besides a gaming device, Ataribox is also a full PC experience for the TV, bringing you streaming, applications, social, browsing, music, and more.

There will be tons of classic Atari retro games pre-loaded, according to the company. Details will be revealed later. The new photos are no renders but real prototypes. The wood seen in the photo above is real and not just a texture.

Atari will use Indigogo to crowd-fund the Ataribox starting soon. The price range will be between $250 and $300.