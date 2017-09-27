 
 

Apple Takes Wait And See Approach With IPhone X

Posted: Sep 27 2017

 

The iPhone X supply chain has been reportedly told to slow down.

Apple told iPhone X components suppliers to slow down shipments according to a report on Digitimes. So far most suppliers have shipped about 40% of the planned iPhone X components. 

The Cupertino consumer electronics giant is waiting for the pre-order numbers for the iPhone X to plan the pace of component shipments. According to the report, Apple has done the same for the iPhone 7, but at a 60% supply level.

Apple is shipping the new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus right now. The supply of the iPhone 8 is solid. The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are readily available from Apple, retailers, and carriers. This unusual situation has led many to the conclusion that the iPhone 8 doesn't sell well. Now the question is if really everyone is waiting for the iPhone X.

The iPhone X will be available for pre-order starting at 12:01am PDT on October 27. The price for the unlocked iPhone X starts at $999. The release of the iPhone X is on November 3.

Source: Digitimes.

