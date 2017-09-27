Luvabella and Luvabeau Hit Store Shelves officially on October 1

The Luvabella robot baby dolls from Spin Master will be officially hitting store shelves on Sunday, October 1. Amazon has started to ship Luvabella dolls already, but most of them were marked with a shipping date of October 1.

The Luvabella and Luvabeau baby dolls are not on store shelves yet, but I4U reader Patrick K. told us that you can already buy Luvabella dolls at Walmart stores.

Purchasing a Luvabella doll is possible using the Walmart shopping app and search your local store for the dolls. If a store has it in stock, you just order it for Walmart's $97 price and pick it up.

The Luvabeau baby boy doll has not yet been available at Amazon and Read our guide on how to find Luvabella dolls in stock online.

The $99.99 Luvabella is a life-like doll that affectionately responds to a child's love, just like a real baby. Tickle her tummy or her toes, and she will giggle in delight. Luvabella's expressive face is the first of its kind, leading to the most authentic movement and emotions.

Cover his eyes for a game of peek-a-boo, tickle his tummy and toes to make him giggle or place a hand on his chest to gently listen to his heartbeat. You can even hold his feet to hear him say "mama" and begin to babble! The more you play with him, the more he'll talk! His babble will transform into over 100 clear words and phrases.

Caring for Luvabeau is fun with his four interactive accessories. Use his spoon to feed him, and he'll chew with delight! If he's not full, he may ask you for more! After his meal, help Luvabeau learn new animal names and sounds with his Lamby toy. If he gets fussy, all he needs is his soother. When it's time to go to bed after a big day of play, lull him to sleep with his bottle.

From her first word to Luvabella's joyful giggles, every child will be mesmerized by all the moments to discover says Spin Master.