Buy an Xbox One S with 3 Games for $50 OFF

Microsoft has been teasing us long enough with their new Xbox One X and Xbox One S. Today’s market experiences an extensive advertising campaigns.

Microsoft is one of the moguls of advertising and the hype they created around the Xbox franchise was amazing. However, the truth always comes down to numbers. It is after all, the number of consoles that they are going to sell.

Nintendo Switch exceeded all expectations when they emerged as the top sellers of gaming consoles earlier this year. When Sony announced the new Play Station and Microsoft announced the new Xbox, expectations rose that they will break Nintendo Switch’s streak. The launch of Xbox One S and Xbox One X brought a lot of expectations of the gamers to reality.

Xbox One S brought forth a thin, quiet game console. It contains a 4K Blu-ray drive inside. There is a prediction that the upcoming Xbox One X will be the choice for demanding gamers.

Xbox One S is a perfect console for usual gamers. By that prediction, X box One S is probable to sell more consoles. As the launch date looms closer, Microsoft has put up a bundle offer for Xbox One S.

According to Wired, with $50 off, the gaming console comes at $299 with two games of your choice and 1 TB version of the Xbox One S plus Halo Wars 2.

Games of your choice sound like a great choice especially when the game title include Fallout 4, Overwatch, Star Wars: Battlefront II, and Destiny 2. The deal is available for 48 hours until October 1st.

Microsoft has yet another great news. For some of the Fast and Furious enthusiasts, Xbox One S has designed a special Paul Walker edition. Microsoft revealed the new Paul Walker edition to the Fast and Furious cast who were thrilled to see it.

They signed the blue and green Xbox One S which is dedicated to Paul’s character Bryan’s car he drove in the first movie. Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, Cody Walker, Paul Walker's brother signed the console and it will go on auction on October 1st.

According to The Verge, the proceeds from the auction will go to Reach Out Worldwide (ROWW), a non-profit group that works in disaster relief that Walker formed.