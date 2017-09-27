Porsche 911 GT2 RS sets a World Record on the Nürburgring

What do you do when someone claims your number one spot? You get it back. When Lamborghini Huracan Performante ran a 6:52.01 lap at the Nurburgring, everyone was surprised. Not only did Lamborghini claimed the number one spot but it also knocked off Porsche 918 Spyder by five seconds.

Porsche did not give up. The German sports car brand’s latest baby, the 2018 911 GT2 RS, claimed the spot back right in Nürburgring-Nordschleife in time of only 6:47.3.Porsche didn’t just shave a few milliseconds off the previous record. It absolutely smashed it.

The GT2 RS's record run took place on September 20. Lars Kern,Porsche’s test driver and factory racing driver Nick Tandy took turns on the track.

The 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS immediately set times below 6:50. Kern got the upper hand at the end and ended up setting the fastest time. His average speed on the 12.8-mile lap was 114.4 mph.

Porsche revealedthe latest GT2 RS in June at the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed. With 700 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque generated by its 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged flat-6 engine, it is the most powerful 911 ever sold.

It can add the fastest title in the car profile as well. The two-seater weighing 3,241 pounds can accelerate from 0-60 mph in 2.7 seconds and top out at 211 mph.

2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS ran 9.7 seconds faster than Porsche’s own former champ 918 Spyder hypercar.

Head of GT cars at Porsche, Frank-Steffen Walliser talked about the 911 GT2 RS after its run. He said,“At the start of the development process, we set ourselves a lap time target for the GT2 RS of less than 7:05. The credit for beating this target by 17.7 seconds goes to our development engineers, mechanics and drivers, who demonstrated an exceptionally strong team performance.”

Upon general reflection, there is a feeling of surprise and shock in the Porsche camp. It was like they were not even expecting that there new baby will reclaim their former glory back.

On a sad tone though, Porsche is building only 1,000 specimens, which are all sold out. The price tag, not that it matters much now, is $294,250. Lucky customers awarded a build slot can look forward to deliveries starting in early 2018.