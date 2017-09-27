Dyson to Build a Radical Electric Car by 2020

The Frankfurt Motor Show 2017 was like candy shop for electric car enthusiasts. Many of the motor companies revealed either a new electric car or concept cars which will run on electric power. It won’t be wrong to say that electric cars are the zeitgeist leading to the future.

Innovators like Elon Musk has taken iconic steps towards introducing electric cars in the market. Tesla has also confirmed that they will be introducing bigger vehicles that will run on electricity.

But it looks like someone was thinking about electric cars way before Elon Musk. British inventor James Dyson recently talked about how he saw the adverse effects of diesel driven vehicles. He said that he recognized that electric cars were the answer to the carbon crisis he foresaw.

He said that he urged the governments and motor industry to stop producing dirty energy vehicles but they continued to make them. He said that he was glad that people were finally seeing the light.

James Dyson just announced to @Dyson employees that we’ve begun work on a battery electric vehicle, due to launch in 2020. pic.twitter.com/yUZNvIsYIi— Dyson (@Dyson) September 26, 2017

James Dyson said that he was glad that there is more awareness in the east about the climate crisis especially in Asia than the Western market.

So, he took steps towards achieving a solution to the climate crisis and invested about £2.5bn in an electric car project. His engineers have been working on the new electric car model since 2015.

He said that the car will run on especially designed double batteries. Dyson said that the electric car they are designing will be ‘radically different’. How?

Dyson might have given away that information himself. He said that he is designing an air filter which will control and reduce the emissions. Dyson has only talked about the car design.

He said that they don’t have any set idea regarding what the car will specifically feature or look like. They are starting from scratch and they will decide what the best design will be.

The electric car will be a British export with major production taking place in the eastern part. Dyson said that they will see what place will be best for producing the final product.

They will make their cars there. Dyson assured car enthusiasts that it will not be a sports car or the conventionally designed electric cars. The car is set to be released in 2020.