$79.99 SNES Classic In Stock at GameStop and ThinkGeek Stores on Friday

GameStop and ThinkGeek stores will stock the $79.99 SNES Classic starting September 29. "Each store will have a limited and varied amount of consoles. Starting Friday, consoles can be purchased individually from GameStop or ThinkGeek for $79.99," said GameStop in an email to I4U News.

Additionally, GameStop and ThinkGeek will offer accessories and collectibles to match the SNES Classic. Items include Funko Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Box, Pixel Pals Classic Nintendo Characters, including Mario & Luigi, SNES YoK Wireless Controller – Red + Blue and the Playing with Super Power: Super NES Classic Collector’s Edition book.

The SNES Classic pre-order was a disaster taking down the gamestop.com site. We have no details yet on how many SNES Classic units will be available at GameStop and the few ThinkGeek retail locations around the nation. Apparently, GameStop is only selling the SNES Classic in stores on Friday, but that is unconfirmed.

Some Best Buy stores receive close to 400 units and Target stores get up to 300 units. If all these units will arrive on launch day is not set, but shipments of the SNES Classic will continue to flow in after launch.

Despite the huge number of SNES Classic units hitting shelves on Friday, lining up in the morning is likely required to get your hands on a $79.99 SNES Classic. At this point, we question the necessity to line-up overnight, depending on your location. The only midnight launch party that is worthwhile lining up on Thursday or earlier is the SNES Classic party at the Nintendo New York Flagship store.

Starting September 29, the SNES Classic will be available at the following online stores:

Amazon

GameStop

Walmart

Best Buy

Target

ToysRUs

Play-Asia

B&H Photo

Five of Nintendo's major retail partners offered the new retro console for pre-order on August 22. All stores have quickly sold out of the SNES Classic. We have published a complete rundown of how the whole SNES Classic pre-order craziness. Follow I4U News on Twitter to not miss the next SNES Classic availability update.