SNES Classic Hakchi2 Modding Tool Is Around the Corner

Earlier this month the Russian developer behind the NES Classic modification tool hakchi2 confirmed that the SNES Classic can be connected to a PC. Now with more SNES Classic consoles in the wild, the hakchi2 tool has been confirmed to be rather compatible with the SNES Classic.

Get In Stock Alerts on Twitter for SNES Classic, Switch and More

There are some modifications necessary and the developer, known as Cluster, is already on it. Basically, he does not have to reinvent the wheel. He just needs to make adaptions to his NES Classic tool to enable SNES Classic owners to install more games than the 21 that are pre-installed.

A redditor confirmed that hakchi2 can dump the SNES Classic kernel re-write it. Cluster joined into that thread that he needs the SNES Classic kernel dump and NAND-B dump to modify hakchi2 to work with the SNES Classic.

If things go quickly then the SNES Classic gets hacked before the official release on Friday. Hakchi2 enabled NES Classic to store 1,000 games. There are still no details on the storage capacity of the SNES Classic. The SNES games are definitely bigger than the NES games.

The SNES Classic goes on sale on Friday and there will be plenty of stock in stores. Some Best Buy stores receive close to 400 units and Target stores get up to 300 units. If all these units will arrive on launch day is not set, but shipments of the SNES Classic will continue to flow in after launch.

Despite the huge number of SNES Classic units hitting shelves on Friday, lining up in the morning is likely required to get your hands on a $79.99 SNES Classic. At this point, we question the necessity to line-up overnight, depending on your location. The only midnight launch party that is worthwhile lining up on Thursday or earlier is the SNES Classic party at the Nintendo New York Flagship store.

To purchase the SNES Classic online this Friday, get the free Tracker app to receive real-time alerts when the SNES Classic is in stock online. You will be one of the first to own a SNES Classic. Users of the app just select "Notify Me" on the SNES Classic listing to get notified when the SNES Classic Edition is in stock online.

The Tracker app is available on iOS and Android. You can find the app in the app store with searching for just for "i4u". The Tracker in stock alerts are now also available on Twitter. Follow @TheTrackerApp to not miss a hot item in stock online.

Starting September 29, the SNES Classic will be available at the following online stores:

Amazon

GameStop

Walmart

Best Buy

Target

ToysRUs

Play-Asia

B&H Photo

Five of Nintendo's major retail partners offered the new retro console for pre-order on August 22. All stores have quickly sold out of the SNES Classic. We have published a complete rundown of how the whole SNES Classic pre-order craziness. Follow I4U News on Twitter to not miss the next SNES Classic availability update.