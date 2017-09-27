The 8 Most Realistic First-Person Shooters You Can Buy Right Now

Whether you’re battling beasts or you’re down in the trenches of World War II, games have a way of sucking you in through realism. With this major push becoming possible thanks to leaps in technology, realism is getting better and better, making you feel like you’re right in the middle of the action.

The ripest genre for realism is first-person shooters. So, if you’re looking for a realistic FPS, what should you buy?

1. America’s Army: Proving Grounds

Released in 2015, “America’s Army: Proving Grounds” spouts an uncanny resemblance to real life. This achievement came about because of the connection the game has to the military. Rather, this game sprouted from the Army itself. The game's a training tool to help recruit and even train soldiers in the field.

2. Battlefield 1

The newest iteration in the war franchise, “Battlefield 1” takes a realistic approach to World War I combat. The game features mechanics such as a small health bar and even bullet drop. Bullet drop is a real-life concept that only games that focus on realism seem to implement. The game also features weaponry that acts like their real-life counterparts.

3. Escape From Tarkov

An interesting and exciting video game, “Escape From Tarkov” boasts several realistic features. One of these that stands out is the food and water system. The game requires you to feed and hydrate yourself to stay alive. The combat also features one-shot kills and minimal damage needed to kill someone.

4. ARMA 3

This is the game widely regarded as the most realistic of them all. The game puts you in the shoes a U.S. Army corporal. What gleams as the cornerstone of the realism is the combination of a vast open world and survival against the elements. The multiplayer is also immensely challenging. Plus, the game gives you options to upgrade your gun just like you would in real life.

5. Insurgency

Following in the footsteps of games like “ARMA 3,” “Insurgency” oozes with realism. The player isn’t provided a crosshair when shooting and is left to fend for themselves in the world. Minimaps and HUDs don’t exist in Hardcore Mode and offer an extra layer of realism to the experience.

6. Red Orchestra 2: Heroes of Stalingrad

Even though it released in 2011, “Heroes of Stalingrad” takes your breath away even today. Bullet drop and spin make sniping an enemy pure skill. When you reload, you manually check the gun for your ammo. You also die in one hit almost all the time, so keep your guard up while playing!

7. Squad

A follow-up to “Project Reality 2,” Offworld Industries' game promotes communication and coordination to win. Weapons behave as they do in the real world, and the player can access vehicles. The physics are incredibly realistic as well.

8. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Known for his thrilling books, Clancy implements his realism into the game. You'll go down after one to three bullets enter you, and communication keeps your squad alive. The A.I. is smart, and the movement of the characters is top notch.

Any one of these games will sharpen your skills and make you feel like part of the game.